Letters to Sports: Hold off on those Dodgers predictions and celebration

Before Game 5 of the NLCS, The Times’ Bill Shaikin quoted Dave Roberts as saying, “there’s a sense of urgency.” It does not appear that Roberts’ Rules were followed, as the Dodgers’ brain trust allowed Jack Flaherty to give up eight runs in only three innings.

Yes, the Dodgers’ starting pitching staff has been decimated, but the relievers have been outstanding and should have been summoned much earlier. This was reminiscent of the Dodgers allowing Chan Ho Park to face Fernando Tatis for a second time (in the third inning) in April 2004, and Tatis hit two grand slams. Hopefully the Dodgers will win one of the next potential two games against the Mets and advance to the World Series, but anything can happen.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana

With Jack Flaherty pitching, I expected the Dodgers to win Game 5, so I was intending to email you that good pitching wins championships, but the Dodgers proceeded to lose 12-6, so now I have to hold off on that pronouncement.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood