Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball sells at auction for record $4.4 million

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani celebrates after hitting his 50th home run of the season during the seventh inning of a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Sept. 19.

Shohei Ohtani became the first MLB player to have 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season last month.

The home run ball that gave the Dodgers superstar that distinction has set a record of its own.

Goldin Auctions announced Tuesday night that the coveted collectible sold for $4.392 million, an amount that far surpasses any sum paid for a baseball. The previous record was $3.05 million, which was paid in 1999 for Mark McGwire’s 70th home run ball from the previous season.

The final cost for the Ohtani ball includes the winning bid of $3.6 million plus an additional 22% buyer’s premium.

It remains unknown who will pocket the cash. That’s for the courts to decide.

Ohtani hit the milestone home run during the seventh inning of a 20-4 win over the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park on Sept. 19. A mad scramble for the historic ball ensued among the fans in the left-center field, with a man identified in court documents as Florida resident Christian Zacek emerging with the valuable memento.

Days later, Goldin Auctions announced the ball would be up for bid starting Sept. 27.

On Sept. 26, Broward County resident Max Matus filed a lawsuit in Florida’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court against Zacek, fellow Florida resident Kelvin Ramirez and Goldin Auctions, claiming ownership of the ball and seeking an injunction to prevent the defendants from selling it.

In response to an emergency injunction filed by Matus, a judge ruled that the auction could start as scheduled but the “Defendants will not sell, conceal or transfer the 50/50 Ball pending the Court’s ruling on Plaintiffs’ Motion.” The bidding started at $500,000.

A second lawsuit was filed in the same court Sept. 27, with Broward County resident Joseph Davidov claiming ownership of the ball. Matus, Zacek, Ramirez and Goldin Auctions were named as defendants.

Earlier this month, Zacek, Matus and Davidov agreed to allow Goldin Auctions to continue with its sale of the item, and then allow the courts to decide which of them will receive the proceeds from the sale. Goldin Auctions and Ramirez were dismissed as defendants in both cases.

According to the agreement, the proceeds of the sale will be deposited into an account pending the litigation.