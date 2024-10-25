Letters to Sports: Fernandomania is sweeping the heavens

Fernando Valenzuela has been traded to the Angels. I’m sure he will be a star there. Rest in peace.

Paul Kessler

Los Angeles

Fernando Valenuela was Mexico’s Shohei Ohtani. Viva Fernandomania!

Barry Smith

Thousand Oaks

When I was hosting Dodger talk in the 1980s on KABC, I tried to be objective on the club’s play and believe me, not all the players appreciated my honesty. Fernando Valenzuela understood the situation, even listening to my chopped up Spanish. His kindness will never be forgotten

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

I was there on opening day in 1981 and witnessed the beginning of Fernandomania along with my buddy Curtis Mingo. It’s hard to say what athletes have had a long-lasting influence and following in Los Angeles because there’s been so many greats.

But for me, it’s Magic Johnson and Fernando Valenzuela who have had the biggest and longest-lasting impact on Los Angeles pro sports.

Not only did they dominate on the court and field, but their charismatic personalities drew fans to them and both the Lakers and Dodgers are still reaping the benefits all these many years later.

Thanks for the thrills, Fernando. May God’s grace and love be on your eternal soul and with your family during this difficult time.

Charles L. Freeman, Jr.

Baldwin Hills