Letters to Sports: Fernandomania is sweeping the heavens

Oct. 25, 2024
Fernando Valenzuela has been traded to the Angels. I’m sure he will be a star there. Rest in peace.
Paul Kessler
Los Angeles
Fernando Valenuela was Mexico’s Shohei Ohtani. Viva Fernandomania!
Barry Smith
Thousand Oaks
When I was hosting Dodger talk in the 1980s on KABC, I tried to be objective on the club’s play and believe me, not all the players appreciated my honesty. Fernando Valenzuela understood the situation, even listening to my chopped up Spanish. His kindness will never be forgotten
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
I was there on opening day in 1981 and witnessed the beginning of Fernandomania along with my buddy Curtis Mingo. It’s hard to say what athletes have had a long-lasting influence and following in Los Angeles because there’s been so many greats.
But for me, it’s Magic Johnson and Fernando Valenzuela who have had the biggest and longest-lasting impact on Los Angeles pro sports.
Not only did they dominate on the court and field, but their charismatic personalities drew fans to them and both the Lakers and Dodgers are still reaping the benefits all these many years later.
Thanks for the thrills, Fernando. May God’s grace and love be on your eternal soul and with your family during this difficult time.
Charles L. Freeman, Jr.
Baldwin Hills
I hate to rain on Major League Baseball’s parade, but rooting for the Dodgers or Yankees is akin to cheering for Amazon or Microsoft. In the only pro sports league without a salary cap, it is hardly surprising that the two teams with astronomical payrolls are in the World Series. Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani are each earning more than most of the entire rosters of most of the MLB teams. Buying a championship makes the winner of this series less than impressive.
Mark S. Roth
Playa Vista
However the World Series goes for the gutsy Dodgers, all those annoying couch potato critics who dissed Dave Roberts during an injury-plagued season need to issue mea culpas, followed by 30 lashes with a wet noodle.
J.M. Wilson
West Hollywood
Dodgers and Yankees should meet at home plate before the first pitch of Game 1 and jointly burn an Astros flag inside a trash can while they bang it. Both teams can exorcise the 2017 demons, then give us the series we were deprived of in 2017.
PJ Gendell
Beverly Hills
Fernando would look to the heavens as part of his delivery, and I’m sure Fernando, Tommy and Vin will be watching this World Series from the heavens as well.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
I know that I’m probably the only one in the city of Los Angeles who thinks coach Lincoln Riley is doing a good job. Every game that USC has lost has been incredibly close. I urge USC to have patience with Riley and give him at least another year to recruit the best offensive and defensive linemen in the country. The athletes who are in the transfer portal know that Riley has been just points away from being undefeated. My feeling is that Riley is one year away from making the playoffs.
So, give him a year.
Mark Walker
Yorba Linda
Through what lens is Sam Farmer viewing Jim Harbaugh as “sinewy”?
Farmer must be looking through the wrong end of the telescope because if Harbaugh is lean and muscular and “as fit as any coach in the game,” then at 5-foot-8 and 132 pounds I’m built like The Rock.
David Griffin
Westwood
The Lakers are appropriately wearing a No. 44 patch on their uniforms this season to honor Jerry West. Coincidentally, many experts predict the Lakers will win 44 games in 2024-25. As for the Clippers, it does not appear they have similar plans to wear a No. 32 patch to honor Bill Walton. However, with the loss of Paul George and the uncertain status of Kawhi Leonard, 32 seems to be a reasonable guess as to how many games they will win.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
I attended the Clippers vs. Suns home opener as a first-time season ticket holder. The ability to transfer my ticket to a friend? Did not work. The license plate recognition parking? Did not work. The face recognition used to pay for items in the arena? Did not work. The Clippers’ final possessions down the stretch? Did not work.
Dave Ring
Manhattan Beach
