Championship Sunday first look: Will Josh Allen and Bills finally beat Chiefs?

Fourth time’s the charm?

The Buffalo Bills secured a spot in the AFC championship game with a 27-25 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, setting up a fourth postseason meeting between Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and his Kansas City counterpart, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes is 3-0 against the Bills in the playoffs since 2020, including twice in the divisional round and once in the championship game. During the regular season, Allen has beaten Mahomes four times — more than any other NFL quarterback has beaten the Mahomes-led Chiefs.

At stake is a trip to the Super Bowl, where the Bills haven’t been since making four straight trips from the 1990 through ’93 seasons.

The Bills and Chiefs square off at Arrowhead Stadium in the late game Sunday, after Washington plays at Philadelphia for the NFC title.

Advertisement

Buffalo narrowly beat the Ravens to complete a 10-0 record at home.

During his postgame interview on CBS, Allen gave a shout-out to his teammates on the other side of the ball.

“How about that Buffalo Bills defense,” he said. “All year this team has heard we got no talent, we’re too small, we can’t stop the run, we’re not good enough to compete. We just put our head down and work hard.”

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are looking to become the first NFL team to win three consecutive Super Bowls. This year, the game will be played Feb. 9 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.