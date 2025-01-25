Letters to Sports: Rams have bright future as long as they avoid Saquon Barkley

To all the baseball fans out there who are wringing their hands and proclaiming doom for MLB because the Dodgers have been flexing their financial muscle, I say PHOOEY!

It’s just not that long ago that He Who Shall Remain Nameless (Frank McCourt) was driving the Dodgers like a 1982 Isuzu pickup instead of the Corvette they should be. Despite annually leading the league in attendance, we never got any high-profile free agent.

So now we finally have an ownership group that can not only afford to field a great team, but can afford to tune it up properly. If your team can’t keep pace, go complain to YOUR owner.

Eric Monson

Temecula

I’d rather have an even playing field. I’d also like to be able to afford to go to a game. The 1988 Dodgers were a scrappy bunch and with the exception of Don Sutton (and Tommy Lasorda), there were no future Hall of Famers. What they had was team synergy. To me, that is more important and frankly, more fun to watch.

Jeff Friedman

Newhall

It appears that the Dodgers have become a one-team oligarchy in Major League Baseball, its players and front office drunk with money and power, their fans gloating in a kind of exultant cult trance, certainly a reflection of America today. I shall root against them with great passion.

Dell Franklin

Cayucos

With all the recent signings of pitchers these last few weeks, it appears that the IL list will be longer than the active roster.

Jeff Hershow

Woodland Hills

Remember Wimpy from the Popeye cartoons? “I’ll gladly pay you next Tuesday for a hamburger today.” That’s the Dodgers’ approach to player contracts these days.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood