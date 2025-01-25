Letters to Sports: Rams have bright future as long as they avoid Saquon Barkley

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Rams should be very proud of the way they played in a blizzard. They never gave up, even when falling behind by 13 with only five minutes left, and darn near pulled it out. They have a bright future, and need only two things: a couple of shut-down defensive backs and a way to stop Saquon Barkley off tackle. Wish he would have stayed in New York.
Mike Schaller
Temple City
When the porous Rams defense let the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley run for a gazillion yards in November, you’d think maybe defensive coordinator Chris Shula would devise a scheme based on containment for the divisional playoff game. Instead, Barkley again ran roughshod over the porous Rams defense for another gazillion.
Tom Stapleton
Glendale
On the road. In a snowstorm. Hostile crowd. What a gutsy performance by the Rams! Only fell a few yards short of an amazing comeback. L.A. Strong!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
Almost four years to the day after the Rams and Lions swapped quarterbacks, which one staged an exciting comeback instead of three turnovers? The one going into the Hall of Fame, of course.
Hank Rosenfeld
Santa Monica
After an incredible season that started 1-4 and ended in the divisional playoffs with a courageous drive in a driving snowstorm, in an inhospitable stadium, with rabid fans screaming against them, the only thing your writers could think to write about was offseason contract decisions and the other team’s running back? No one thought to write something positive about the heart this team showed and how proud their fans and the city should be of the great effort?
Eric Espinoza
Whittier
To all the baseball fans out there who are wringing their hands and proclaiming doom for MLB because the Dodgers have been flexing their financial muscle, I say PHOOEY!
It’s just not that long ago that He Who Shall Remain Nameless (Frank McCourt) was driving the Dodgers like a 1982 Isuzu pickup instead of the Corvette they should be. Despite annually leading the league in attendance, we never got any high-profile free agent.
So now we finally have an ownership group that can not only afford to field a great team, but can afford to tune it up properly. If your team can’t keep pace, go complain to YOUR owner.
Eric Monson
Temecula
I’d rather have an even playing field. I’d also like to be able to afford to go to a game. The 1988 Dodgers were a scrappy bunch and with the exception of Don Sutton (and Tommy Lasorda), there were no future Hall of Famers. What they had was team synergy. To me, that is more important and frankly, more fun to watch.
Jeff Friedman
Newhall
It appears that the Dodgers have become a one-team oligarchy in Major League Baseball, its players and front office drunk with money and power, their fans gloating in a kind of exultant cult trance, certainly a reflection of America today. I shall root against them with great passion.
Dell Franklin
Cayucos
With all the recent signings of pitchers these last few weeks, it appears that the IL list will be longer than the active roster.
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
Remember Wimpy from the Popeye cartoons? “I’ll gladly pay you next Tuesday for a hamburger today.” That’s the Dodgers’ approach to player contracts these days.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
After their hapless performance in their recent loss to the Clippers, the Lakers’ record against their crosstown rivals for the last five seasons is 3-13. Last 10 seasons? 9-28. Truly embarrassing.
Gone are the glory days of “winning time“ during the Magic/Kareem era, the pure dominance of the Kobe/Shaq era, or Shaq’s replacement, the Kobe/Gasol era.
Barring the “bubble“ championship, after which Rob Pelinka in his astute brilliance decided to blow up a championship team and get rid of both centers in Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee; the Lakers have devolved into the second-best basketball franchise in the greater Los Angeles area.
Apparently, Jeanne Buss, who always manages to find, overpay and keep an aging superstar in the waning years of his career, seems to be more interested in having an “entertaining” team rather than a winning one.
Rick Solomon
Lake Balboa
