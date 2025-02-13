NBA All-Star weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

Where: Chase Center

The slam dunk contest, with a two-round format featuring four contestants, will cap Saturday night’s festivities. Each player is given 90 seconds to complete two dunks — with three attempts per dunk — for a four-judge panel. At the end of their time, they’ll be given one last attempt. The top two scorers advance to the final under the same format. Fans can score each dunk via the NBA ID app. In case of a tie, fan voting will be the tiebreaker. Competitors: Two-time defending champion Mac McClung (G League), Matas Buzelis (Chicago Bulls), Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee Bucks).

The skills challenge, featuring four two-player teams, and three-point contest, featuring eight participants, take place before the slam dunk contest.

The skills challenge focuses on dribbling, passing and shooting. Points will be awarded based on finishes in each competition. Competing are Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, Cleveland); Team Rooks (Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta, and Alex Sarr, Washington); Team Spurs (Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio); and Team Warriors (Draymond Green and Moses Moody, Golden State).

The three-point contest features five racks of five balls, four of them containing one “money ball” worth two points instead of one, and one rack of five money balls positioned at the player’s choice. There are also two “Starry ball” pedestals behind the third rack, to the left and right, worth three points. The top three shooters advance to the final round. Competitors: two-time defending champion Damian Lillard, Milwaukee; Jalen Brunson, New York; Cade Cunningham, Detroit; Darius Garland, Cleveland; Tyler Herro, Miami; Buddy Hield, Sacramento; Cam Johnson, Brooklyn; Norman Powell, Clippers.