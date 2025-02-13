NBA All-Star weekend: What time is the game? What’s new?

When: Sunday, 5 p.m. (TNT)
Where: Chase Center, San Francisco
For the first time the All-Star Game will become a three-game tournament between four teams in an effort to make the event more competitive. There will be three teams of eight NBA All-Stars and the winner of the Rising Stars tournament for first- and second-year players. The three All-Star teams were drafted by TNT analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. The Rising Stars champion will be managed by fellow TNT analyst Candace Parker. Coaches will come from the staffs of the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.
In each game, the first team to reach or surpass 40 points will be the winner. There is a prize pool of $1.8 million, with each player on the championship team receiving $125,000, each player on the runner-up receiving $50,000 and each player on the the other two teams receiving $25,000.
Here are the three All-Star teams (with draft position):
Team Shaq
LeBron James, Lakers (1); Stephen Curry, Golden State (5); Anthony Davis, Dallas (9); Jayson Tatum, Boston (10); Kevin Durant, Phoenix (14); Damian Lillard, Milwaukee (18); James Harden, Clippers (19); Jaylen Brown, Boston (24); Kyrie Irving, Dallas (injury replacement for Davis).
Team Kenny
Anthony Edwards, Minnesota (2); Jalen Brunson, New York (6); Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis (7); Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City (11); Darius Garland, Cleveland (15); Evan Mobley, Cleveland (16); Cade Cunningham, Detroit (20); Tyler Herro, Miami (23).
Team Charles
Nikola Jokic, Denver (3); Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (4); Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City (8); Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio (12); Pascal Siakam, Indiana (13); Alperen Sengun, Houston (17); Karl-Anthony Towns, New York (21); Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland (22); Trae Young, Atlanta (injury replacement for Antetokounmpo).