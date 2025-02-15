Letters to Sports: At last, a Super Bowl prediction by Bill Plaschke that’s a winner

Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
No more participation trophies for Bill Plaschke!
Los Angeles’ lovable loser nailed it by predicting the Eagles’ big win, ending his losing tradition that envied the Benoit Benjamin Clippers of the 1980s!
Jay Ross
West L.A.
::
Congratulations to Bill Plaschke on picking the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX! It shows that even a stopped clock is right twice a day.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
High scoring! Close finish! Good-looking players! Inspiring backstories! Unique play calls! Witty banter! Great halftime show! No question about it, Puppy Bowl XXI was the highlight of the day!
Diane Hoover
San Pedro
Before Super Bowl LIX, there was a conspiracy theory that officials have been tilting games in favor of the Kansas City Chiefs. Well, that theory was squashed as the Philadelphia Eagles flew circles around the Chiefs. Now, the conspiracy theory might be that those in uniform for Kansas City were not the real Chiefs since their play was so bad!
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
I was looking forward to LeBron James’ eventual retirement so that the Lakers could shed his turnovers, lack of defense and crying to the referees about non-calls. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect the Lakers to get LeBron’s clone as his replacement. Sad, sad, sad.
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
Anthony Davis getting injured in his first game as a Maverick, after being traded amid concerns about his durability, is the most Anthony Davis thing ever.
Steve Ross
Carmel
The top three most extraordinary, mind-blowing individual basketball performances in Los Angeles history:
• Dwayne Polee in ‘81: 43 pts (17-20) for Manual Arts over archrival Crenshaw in the City title game (sold-out Sports Arena).
• Kobe’s 81 (’06 Staples, ‘nuff said).
• JuJu Watkins’ 38 (and 11, 8 and 5) over undefeated and No. 1-ranked archrival UCLA.
Brad Kearns
Stateline, Nev.
UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin took a lot of heat from a lot of places several weeks ago when after a losing streak he publicly called out his players for playing lazy and uninspired basketball. To the credit of his players and the discredit of his critics, Cronin’s team has responded by turning things around and playing some of the most active and inspired basketball in the country. They force numerous turnovers on defense and commit very few on offense. They have moved their way to near the top of their conference as the tournaments draw near. Kudos!
Alan Abajian
Alta Loma
It has virtually become an annual rite of passage: Dodgers ownership commits to an obscene dollar amount in contracts followed by the L.A. Times Sports section proclaiming the Dodgers’ impending invincibility. Dylan Hernández’s latest column actually predicts a possible 120-win season. Does The Times really believe that the rest of MLB plans to simply play comedic foil to the Dodgers, like the hapless Washington Generals did for the Harlem Globetrotters?
Rob Fleishman
Placentia
::
Regarding Dylan Hernández’s Dodgers column: Is Bill Plaschke’s Big Book of Superlatives and Exaggerations now the official style sheet for LAT sports writers?
John Merryman
Redondo Beach
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.