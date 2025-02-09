Anthony Davis will be sidelined for a month following injury in Mavericks debut

Mavericks forward Anthony Davis will be sideline at least a month after getting injured in his debut with the team.

Former Laker Anthony Davis will be sidelined at least a month because of a strained left abductor, several people with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Times on Sunday night.

Davis will be examined Monday to determine what the next step will be for his recovery, according to multiple people.

Davis was traded by the Lakers in a blockbuster deal for Luka Doncic last week that upset Dallas fans.

Advertisement

The 11-time All-Star had 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocked shots in less than three quarters in his Dallas debut in a 116-105 win for the Mavericks.

Davis made 10 of 18 shots, including both of his three-pointers, in 31 minutes against the Houston Rockets.

The Lakers sent Davis, young guard Max Christie and their 2029 first-round draft pick to Dallas for Doncic and forwards Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The Lakers also sent second-year guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Utah Jazz, who got second-round picks from the Lakers (their 2025 pick from the Clippers) and Mavericks to facilitate the trade.