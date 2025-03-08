Letters to Sports: UCLA basketball coaches draw more scrutiny

The Times has published a couple of my letters criticizing UCLA coach Mick Cronin for berating his players and even the crowd for his team’s mistakes and losses, instead of taking responsibility himself.

This morning I was happy to read (“UCLA makes it a little too interesting”) that Cronin has changed course, at least temporarily, and took responsibility for his team’s mistakes in the game against Northwestern.

Coach Cronin’s change in tactics and self-reflection is a positive step for UCLA men’s basketball. He deserves credit for that. Let’s hope he sticks with it!

Ray McKown

Torrance

As I was growing up, the NCAA tournament was the everything in sport as John Wooden won 10 national titles. Jim Harrick won the 11th banner in 1996. Sadly, the Bruins have zero chance of winning another with Cronin’s screaming. When they lose, Mick will blame his players instead of looking in the mirror.

Fred Wallin

Westlake Village

After the USC women’s basketball team crushed UCLA (80-67) last week one thing became very apparent. To qualify to coach either men’s or women’s basketball at UCLA you need one of two coaching styles. One being that you are (Mick Cronin/men’s team) constantly berating and and yelling at your players instead of staying positive and supporting. Or two, you (Cori Close/women’s team) spend more time yelling and complaining to the referees about every call instead of actually coaching your team! Regarding the latter, in the USC victory, the Bruins went to the free-throw line over twice as many times as the Trojans. So, I guess the style didn’t work.

Richard Whorton

Studio City