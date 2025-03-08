Letters to Sports: UCLA basketball coaches draw more scrutiny

Go beyond the scoreboard
The Times has published a couple of my letters criticizing UCLA coach Mick Cronin for berating his players and even the crowd for his team’s mistakes and losses, instead of taking responsibility himself.
This morning I was happy to read (“UCLA makes it a little too interesting”) that Cronin has changed course, at least temporarily, and took responsibility for his team’s mistakes in the game against Northwestern.
Coach Cronin’s change in tactics and self-reflection is a positive step for UCLA men’s basketball. He deserves credit for that. Let’s hope he sticks with it!
Ray McKown
Torrance
As I was growing up, the NCAA tournament was the everything in sport as John Wooden won 10 national titles. Jim Harrick won the 11th banner in 1996. Sadly, the Bruins have zero chance of winning another with Cronin’s screaming. When they lose, Mick will blame his players instead of looking in the mirror.
Fred Wallin
Westlake Village
After the USC women’s basketball team crushed UCLA (80-67) last week one thing became very apparent. To qualify to coach either men’s or women’s basketball at UCLA you need one of two coaching styles. One being that you are (Mick Cronin/men’s team) constantly berating and and yelling at your players instead of staying positive and supporting. Or two, you (Cori Close/women’s team) spend more time yelling and complaining to the referees about every call instead of actually coaching your team! Regarding the latter, in the USC victory, the Bruins went to the free-throw line over twice as many times as the Trojans. So, I guess the style didn’t work.
Richard Whorton
Studio City
Regarding “A Second Look Full of Hope,” the Dodgers are stacked with pitchers. Who would risk losing Shohei Ohtani, the $700-million man, for two years by letting him pitch? Not me.
Dennis Doherty
West L.A.
With Hyeseong Kim having his problems in spring training and the Dodgers leaning toward sending him to the minors, are they having “second” thoughts about trading Gavin Lux?
Jeff Hershow
Woodland Hills
A friend of mine asked me why I watch spring training Dodgers games that don’t count. I told him that I watch the spring training games because they count for the players who are trying to make the team, which results in maximum effort both offensively and defensively, resulting in some good baseball.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
Dylan Hernández was on point in praising coach JJ Redick and the Lakers’ defense in particular. This focus was set in motion when the Lakers acquired Dorian Finney-Smith in late December, coupled with a renewed commitment to defense by LeBron James (who is proving that Father Time can be delayed), and has been bolstered by the return on Jan. 25 of the always-hustling Jarred Vanderbilt. Adding Luka Doncic in February has made Crypto “Lob Land” (Hello, Jaxson Hayes), which has caused the Lakers to leapfrog several teams in the standings. It’s an exciting time to be a Lakers’ fan.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
Good news, the Rams made the important effort to re-sign quarterback Matthew Stafford. Bad news, they continue to try to unload wide receiver Cooper Kupp, despite his All-Pro resume. Tutu Atwell or Demarcus Robinson are not Cooper Kupp. Do the right thing, Rams, and keep Kupp, thereby giving Stafford another proven target on the way to another championship pursuit.
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
After the Southern Section Open Division basketball champion is decided, a few of the lower schools from that division are dropped down into Division 1 for the state playoffs. This drop down does not occur in any other division. Thus, when it comes to CIF state championships, the Southern Section Division 1 champion and other schools from that playoff that moved forward are at a distinct disadvantage as they try to advance to the state championship game. The lower schools in the Open Division should not be moved down, but their season should be over, giving the schools that participated in Division 1 in the Southern Section playoffs a fair chance to move on to the state championship in their division.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
I bet Freddy Krueger more closely resembles JuJu Watkins in UCLA’s worst nightmares.
Steve Ross
Carmel
