March Madness is finally upon us.

And with it comes all the buzzer-beaters, Cinderella stories, bracket-busters and shining moments we can handle, all crammed into a glorious three-week period.

But first things first. We already know a good number of the NCAA men’s and women’s Division I basketball teams that will take part in the single-elimination championship tournaments (more on those teams below).

But which other schools will make the cut for each 68-team tournament? Who got snubbed? Who will be the top seeds in each regional? Where will the rest of the teams end up in each bracket? Who has the easiest path to the championship?

All of that will be answered on March 16, a.k.a. Selection Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.