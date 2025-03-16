Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

- Share via
-
More than 26,000 people competed in the marathon, which started at 7 a.m. and marked the race’s 40th anniversary. Runners started at Dodger Stadium, winding their way through Los Feliz, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood before finishing in Century City. American Matt Richtman won the 2025 L.A. Marathon on Sunday, marking the first time an American has won the race in 31 years.
1
2
3
1. Joy and relief at the finish line. 2. A runner honors his 40th race after finishing. 3. Smiles after finishing the race. (Photographs by Etienne Laurent / For The Times)
1
2
3
4
5
1. A runner waits next to an assortment of clothes and supplies left by other marathon participants. (William Liang / For The Times) 2. Discarded water cups cover the ground. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times) 3. Runners pass by Echo Park. (William Liang / For The Times) 4. People cheer as runners approach the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times) 5. An exhausted runner is taken care of after he crossed the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)
1
2
3
1. Eldrick Bone, left, and Luisa Rodriguez-Rivera of the LAFC Black and Gold Running Club cheer for runners as they pass Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. 2. A group of runners dressed as Elvis participate in the race. 3. Runners pass Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. (Photographs by Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
