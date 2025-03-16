Advertisement
Sports

Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

Runners at the L.A. Marathon.
Runners reach the last yards before the finish line Sunday in the Los Angeles Marathon.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)
By Juliana Yamada
William Liang and Etienne Laurent

More than 26,000 people competed in the marathon, which started at 7 a.m. and marked the race’s 40th anniversary. Runners started at Dodger Stadium, winding their way through Los Feliz, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood before finishing in Century City. American Matt Richtman won the 2025 L.A. Marathon on Sunday, marking the first time an American has won the race in 31 years.

Runners pass the Hollywood sign in the background.
Runners pass the Hollywood sign on Hollywood Boulevard.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
The top three finishers pose with flags.
Moses Kiptoo of Kenya, from left, Matthew Richtman of the U.S. and Athanas Kioko of Kenya pose after finishing the Los Angeles Marathon.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

1

A runner smiles and throws her arms out.

2

A runner holds a "40" medallion.

3

Two runners smile and embrace.

1. Joy and relief at the finish line. 2. A runner honors his 40th race after finishing. 3. Smiles after finishing the race. (Photographs by Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

Advertisement
Luis Francisco Sanclemente holds a banner up.
Luis Francisco Sanclemente celebrates after crossing the finish line first in the Top Wheels category.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

1

A runner stands next to assorted belongings.

2

A close-up of feet passing a pile of paper cups.

3

Runners pass by Echo Park.

4

Spectators cheer and hold signs.

5

A runner gets medical attention.

1. A runner waits next to an assortment of clothes and supplies left by other marathon participants. (William Liang / For The Times) 2. Discarded water cups cover the ground. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times) 3. Runners pass by Echo Park. (William Liang / For The Times) 4. People cheer as runners approach the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times) 5. An exhausted runner is taken care of after he crossed the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)

People run downtown.
The race passed through downtown L.A., past City Hall.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)
The street is crowded with marathon runners.
More than 26,000 people participated in the race.
(Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

1

Spectators cheer the race.

2

People in Elvis costumes walk the marathon route.

3

A runner in neon yellow gestures and high-steps.

1. Eldrick Bone, left, and Luisa Rodriguez-Rivera of the LAFC Black and Gold Running Club cheer for runners as they pass Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. 2. A group of runners dressed as Elvis participate in the race. 3. Runners pass Grauman’s Chinese Theatre. (Photographs by Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times)

Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu stands with bowed head.
Tejinesh Gebisa Tulu of Ethiopia won the women’s portion of the race with a time of 2:30:16.
(Etienne Laurent / For The Times)
Advertisement

More to Read

Sports
Juliana Yamada

Juliana Yamada is a photography fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She grew up in Torrance and earned her bachelor’s degree in photojournalism from San Francisco State University. She has held photo internships at the San Francisco Chronicle, KQED and the San Francisco Standard and has worked with the Associated Press, CalMatters and more. In 2024, she received grant support from Women Photograph for a yearlong photo essay.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Sports

Advertisement