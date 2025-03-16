Photos: Los Angeles Marathon

1

1. A runner waits next to an assortment of clothes and supplies left by other marathon participants. (William Liang / For The Times) 2. Discarded water cups cover the ground. (Juliana Yamada / Los Angeles Times) 3. Runners pass by Echo Park. (William Liang / For The Times) 4. People cheer as runners approach the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times) 5. An exhausted runner is taken care of after he crossed the finish line. (Etienne Laurent / For The Times)