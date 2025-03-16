An American wins the L.A. Marathon for the first time in 31 years

Matthew Richtman became the first American in 31 years to win the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

The former Montana State University star finished with a time of 2:07:56 — nearly three minutes faster than runner-up Athanas Kioko and more than five minutes faster than third-place finisher Moses Kiptoo Kurgat.

More than 26,000 people competed Sunday in the L.A. Marathon. (William Liang / For The Times)

A native of Elburn, Ill., Richtman is the first American to win the event since Paul Pilkington in 1994. Kenyans have dominated the men’s race in the decades since, winning 21 times since 1999, according to NBC Los Angeles .

More than 26,000 people competed in the marathon, which started at 7 a.m. and marked the race’s 40th anniversary. Runners started at Dodger Stadium, winding their way through Los Feliz, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood before finishing in Century City.