An American wins the L.A. Marathon for the first time in 31 years
American Matt Richtman won the 2025 L.A. Marathon on Sunday, marking the first time an American has won the race in 31 years.
The former Montana State University star finished with a time of 2:07:56 — nearly three minutes faster than runner-up Athanas Kioko and more than five minutes faster than third-place finisher Moses Kiptoo Kurgat.
A native of Elburn, Ill., Richtman is the first American to win the event since Paul Pilkington in 1994. Kenyans have dominated the men’s race in the decades since, winning 21 times since 1999, according to NBC Los Angeles.
More than 26,000 people competed in the marathon, which started at 7 a.m. and marked the race’s 40th anniversary. Runners started at Dodger Stadium, winding their way through Los Feliz, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills and Brentwood before finishing in Century City.
