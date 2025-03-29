Letters to Sports: Dodgers display depth and talent in home opener

Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
I’m watching Blake Snell, who started the Dodgers’ home opener, and later Tanner Scott, who pitched the eighth inning, and I’m thinking that maybe I’ll see these pitchers in October. Jack Harris reported recently that Snell (who has made at least 20 starts in every full season of his nine-year career,) and Scott (who has racked up 275 appearances over the last four seasons) are durable pitchers.
Knowing the bad luck the Dodgers have had with injuries in recent years, I wouldn’t bet on any Dodger pitcher still being available in October. It’s fortunate that the Dodgers are very deep.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
What with the Dodgers and their fans confident of a World Series repeat — and assuming the team is already looking at bigger and flashier 2025 championship rings — I have a suggestion for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. It’s simple and will keep baseball fans somewhat interested as the Dodgers strive to clinch a playoff spot before Memorial Day.
So, if (and that’s a big IF) they actually lose a few games, in addition to crediting them with a loss, subtract a win from them in the standings and place it in a third column called either “Oops” or “My Bad!” It could be both funny and entertaining, and trust me subtracting a few wins is not going to have any effect on the final outcome. But, it could save the baseball season from an absolute borefest. At least until the 2026 season, when the Dodgers’ payroll is guaranteed to increase again to well over $400 million!
Richard Whorton
Studio City
As a lifelong Dodgers fan (66 years old) I am sickened to hear the team is intending to visit the Trump White House. If they follow through with those plans I will never go to another Dodger game and stop rooting for the Dodgers. Manager Dave Roberts saying it’s an honor to visit Trump is offensive to me and to the fan base. I will be removing the Dodgers hat from my head.
Mark Bedol
Claremont
The team of Jackie Robinson, with the largest Hispanic fan base in the history of American professional sports, has lost this lifelong fan forever.
I will never root for or support the Dodgers again in any way, shape or fashion.
Charles L. Freeman Jr.
Baldwin Village
As a Dodger fan since 1958 I cannot give the team a pass for agreeing to visit the White House. Given what this president is doing to dismantle our government and the number of people he is hurting, I do not want my team to take any part in this “tradition.”
I have tickets for the game on Friday night when the players will be getting their World Series rings. If the team shows up at the White House on April 7, I will not attend another game this season and possibly forever. There has to be consequences for normalizing what Trump is doing to our country and our world.
Larry Weiner
Culver City
How soon they forget. A Plaschke quote: “They re-signed all of their free agent postseason heroes.” Except for perhaps one of the biggest, Walker Buehler, whose postseason performance was exceptional and who will be pitching for the Red Sox this season.
Jack Wishard
Los Angeles
Bill Plaschke opined the Dodgers must repeat as World Series champs this season if they want a dynasty.
I say Shohei Ohtani with his All-Star play will lead the way to another joyful October day in L.A.
Mark Sherwin
Los Angeles
The article re: Freddie Freeman and Kirk Gibson, World Series game-winning home runs, reminds me of Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Jessup diatribe in the movie “A Few Good Men.” “I did my job. I’d do it again.”
Oscar Rosalez
Diamond Bar
Nothing concretizes futility like declaring “wait ‘til next year” on opening day more than the Angels using a position player to pitch in a blowout against the team a season removed from the dubious distinction of having lost the most games in Major League Baseball history.
Steve Ross
Carmel
Can the Angels be any more vindictive by DFA-ing Mickey Moniak because he beat them in arbitration? They released him over a difference of $500,000. With a team philosophy like that, it’s no wonder they’ve not won anything in forever and likely won’t. Maybe they don’t deserve to.
Thomas Filip
Moorpark
Three weeks ago I wondered if the Lakers were the real deal or fool’s gold. They had just won eight straight games and were on a roll.Since that time, they have gone 4-8. Looks like they were indeed fool’s gold.
This team can’t hold a lead. They get killed by the opponent’s backcourt. They play the I-hope-they-miss defense. JJ Redick stands on the sideline as if he is taking advice from Darvin Ham. Luka Doncic disappears in the second half. LeBron James is showing his age. The bench is non-existent. And, oh yeah, they tied a record for giving up the most points at home in a non-overtime game in Lakers history. Lack of coaching. Lack of size. Lack of offense. How about just a lack of all around.
Geno Apicella
Placentia
Alabama’s record-breaking three-point shooting display in its Sweet 16 victory over BYU brought back great memories of No. 11 Loyola Marymount’s 149-115 victory over defending champion and No. 3 Michigan in the 1990 NCAA tournament.
I attended that game in Long Beach. Starting with Bo Kimble taking and making his first free throw left-handed (in tribute to Hank Gathers), and continuing throughout — LMU was led Jeff Fryer’s and Kimble’s scintillating three-point shooting; they scored 41 and 37 — this was the most exciting non-championship sporting event I have ever witnessed.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
I have to admit, I did a double take when I saw in last Sunday’s letters, not just one, but two USC detractors dredged up the same tired old jab, “The University of Spoiled Children.” Well at least it gives credence to the old adage, “ Clichéd minds think alike.”
Joe Kevany
Mount Washington
Penn State won the NCAA wrestling championship for the 12th time in the last 14 years. They scored more points than any team has ever scored. One of their wrestlers, Carter Starocci, became the first wrestler to win five Division 1 championships. It is a record that will probably never be broken as he was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID. Penn State became the second team to have all 10 wrestlers finish as All-Americans. To top it off, the seemingly invincible wrestler from Minnesota, Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson, lost in the championship on a takedown in the last 30 seconds. Yet nary a word in The Times. Perhaps it is time for UCLA to resurrect its wrestling program so The Times might provide some coverage.
Mark Kaiserman
Santa Monica
The Los Angeles Times welcomes expressions of all views. Letters should be brief and become the property of The Times. They may be edited and republished in any format. Each must include a valid mailing address and telephone number. Pseudonyms will not be used.
Email: sports@latimes.com
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.