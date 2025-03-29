Letters to Sports: Dodgers display depth and talent in home opener

I’m watching Blake Snell, who started the Dodgers’ home opener, and later Tanner Scott, who pitched the eighth inning, and I’m thinking that maybe I’ll see these pitchers in October. Jack Harris reported recently that Snell (who has made at least 20 starts in every full season of his nine-year career,) and Scott (who has racked up 275 appearances over the last four seasons) are durable pitchers.

Knowing the bad luck the Dodgers have had with injuries in recent years, I wouldn’t bet on any Dodger pitcher still being available in October. It’s fortunate that the Dodgers are very deep.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

What with the Dodgers and their fans confident of a World Series repeat — and assuming the team is already looking at bigger and flashier 2025 championship rings — I have a suggestion for MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. It’s simple and will keep baseball fans somewhat interested as the Dodgers strive to clinch a playoff spot before Memorial Day.

So, if (and that’s a big IF) they actually lose a few games, in addition to crediting them with a loss, subtract a win from them in the standings and place it in a third column called either “Oops” or “My Bad!” It could be both funny and entertaining, and trust me subtracting a few wins is not going to have any effect on the final outcome. But, it could save the baseball season from an absolute borefest. At least until the 2026 season, when the Dodgers’ payroll is guaranteed to increase again to well over $400 million!

Richard Whorton

Studio City