Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez hits four home runs in first four at-bats vs. Atlanta
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez homered in his first four at-bats against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night.
Suárez’s fourth homer tied 7-7 in the ninth inning off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. He’s the 19th player in MLB history to hit four homers in a game and first since J.D. Martinez accomplished the feat — also for the D-backs — in 2017.
The 33-year-old third baseman hit a solo shot in the second, a two-run homer in the fourth, and two more solo drives in the sixth and ninth. The first three came off Braves starter Grant Holmes. The right-hander was taken out of the game following Suarez’s third homer, which traveled 443 feet to center.
Suárez has 10 homers this season.
