Letters to Sports: Transfer portal is part of the messed-up process

While trying to appear sincere, Aday Mara comes off anything but genuine. Like during a romantic break-up he used the “it’s not you, it’s me” approach. Let’s be truthful here ... any time I hear it’s not the money, of course it’s the money. Put on your big boy pants, muster up some intellectual honesty, Aday, and just tell us after the Bruin coaching staff made you into more of a polished player than even you anticipated, you couldn’t resist the additional NIL.

Ron Yukelson

San Luis Obispo

After reading Ben Bolch’s article about why Aday Mara left UCLA, I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, I can understand why he would want to go to a school that he believes can better develop his skills as a basketball player. On the other hand, it sounds like sour grapes when he says that he never had the opportunity to show that he was able to play. How much opportunity should a player get who admits that he would get tired and need rest after six minutes of playing time? He attributes this to the fact that he was going 100% during that time, but don’t players give 100% all the time they are on the floor? I wish him well but the Wolverines have a lot of work to do.

Mark Kaiserman

Santa Monica