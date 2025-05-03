Canelo Álvarez defeats William Scull for undisputed super middleweight crown

Canelo Álvarez beat William Scull in a unanimous-points decision Sunday to become undisputed super middleweight champion again.

Álvarez is a four-weight world champion and entered the fight with the WBA, WBC and WBO titles at 168 pounds.

He was stripped of the IBF belt last July when he declined to make a mandatory defense against Scull. He’d owned that title since November 2021 when he defeated Caleb Plant.

Álvarez became an undisputed titlist in the division for the second time when the judges scored it 115-113, 116-112, 119-109. The 34-year-old Mexican champion improved to 63-2-2, with 39 knockouts, and is unbeaten in 10 fights in the super middleweight category.

The fight against IBF champion Scull didn’t live up to the hype. The Cuba-born Scull entered unbeaten in 23 professional fights. He constantly moved around, dodging, shuffling and frustrating Alvarez, who later said he hated fighting that style of boxer.

Moments after the decision was declared, the promotion for a proposed Sept. 12 fight between Álvarez and Terence Crawford began, with both men facing each other in the ring.

Álvarez was fighting outside the U.S. or Mexico for the first time and had to make plenty of adjustments, including to the time zone. The fighters walked into the ring and the anthems started around 6:20 a.m. local time (11:20 p.m. ET Saturday) for the main bout in Riyadh, timed so it was in prime time on the U.S. West Coast.

The opening rounds were slow with both boxers feeling for range and the intensity gradually lifted with Scull throwing many more punches but not landing enough. Álvarez, by contrast, stayed patient and was landing body shots. In the end, Álvarez threw almost half as many punches as Scull (152-293) but landed one more (56-55), predominantly power shots to the body.

“It’s OK, we won. We’re here with the title as the champion,” Álvarez said, adding that neither the timing of the bout nor the quality of the contest was a problem because he’d plenty of time to prepare. “I’m a champion. I’m a professional, so that’s all, no excuse or anything.”

As for the September showdown against Crawford, who will be stepping up a weight to take on Álvarez?

“I feel great. Crawford is one of the best out there and, you know, I like to share the ring with that kind of fighter,” he said. “It’s my pleasure.”

Crawford was in the crowd watching in the Saudi capital.

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling blessed. Things happen for a reason, and there’s a reason why I’m here,” he said. “In September I’m showing the world what greatness look like.”