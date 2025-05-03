What time does the Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull fight start?

Canelo Álvarez salutes the crowd before fighting Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight title bout on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas.

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez will put his World Boxing Assn., World Boxing Council and World Boxing Organization belts on the line Saturday at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, against Cuban William Scull, an International Boxing Federation champion.

Before the bout was announced, Álvarez seemed poised to face Jake Paul, but the Mexican star instead signed a four-fight contract and agreed to take on Scull. Álvarez’s next bout is expected to be against Terence Crawford in September.

Scull is not very well known, but “El Indomable” hopes to surprise and make himself known to the world.

Advertisement

The fight is scheduled to begin at about 6 a.m. in Saudi Arabia so that Álvarez’s fans in the United States and Mexico can watch at the more traditional time — around 8 p.m. PDT. The fight card will be available exclusively on DAZN pay-per-view.

Álvarez should have faced Scull, his mandatory opponent, last year, but he decided to vacate the IBF belt to face Edgar Berlanga in September. The bout against Scull will give Álvarez a chance to regain the IBF crown.

The other top bout will feature Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (44-2, 35 KOs) facing Bruno Surace (26-0, 5 KOs) in a rematch after the Tijuana native was knocked out by the Frenchman in December.

Advertisement

The complete card:

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Super middleweight for the undisputed title



Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguia: Super middleweight



Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba: Heavyweight



Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki: Cruiser weight for the WBC title



Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina: Middleweight



Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Guerrero: Middleweight

This article first appeared in Spanish via L.A. Times en Español.