Letters to Sports: Never remove the asterisk from Astros’ 2017 World Series title

For a Dodgers fan like me, the story of the 2017 World Series is a wound that will never heal. In his article, Bill Shaikin suggests that A.J. Hinch deserves the asterisk removed from his name for the taint of the cheating scandal because he was a minor player and has owned his part in what happened.
Maybe I can be big enough to forgive Hinch, but as far as removing the asterisk I don’t think so. He witnessed the cheating in his dugout and did nothing to stop it. But I can never forgive Rob Manfred for the fact that in his finite wisdom he decided that the 2017 World Series trophy should remain in Houston. There is plenty of evidence that the cheating changed the results of that Series. And what about the $4,000 I spent on World Series tickets in ’17 hoping to fulfill my son’s lifelong dream of seeing his beloved Dodgers win the championship on the field at Chavez Ravine?
The commissioner spit on the integrity of the sport my son and I love. That will never be forgiven.
Larry Weiner
Culver City
I read “Coach sheds an asterisk from ’17 scandal” by Bill Shaikin. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch should never shed that asterisk. I would love to see the Dodgers face the Tigers in the 2025 World Series and sweep them. Just because “Hinch said he was wrong” in not doing anything to stop the 2017 Astros from cheating does not exonerate him.
Vaughn Hardenberg
Westwood
So, let me get this straight. Professional athletes who depend upon their vision for success don’t actually go routinely for a complete vision exam? After 10 years, Kiké Hernández “discovered” he had an astigmatism. Now Max Muncy “discovers” he has one too? Shouldn’t comprehensive eye exams be required of every batter and fielder? What is the Dodgers’ medical team doing here?
Mike Schaller
Temple City
Attention Dylan Hernández! Cannot agree. No time to panic, just yet. Leave Shohei Ohtani alone in his DH status. Dodgers are correct in letting him ease into his pitching until after the All-Star break. We still have plenty of decent arms to carry the load until then.
Aside from the first three quarters of an NBA game, the most meaningless stats in sports are baseball standings from April to July!
Marty Zweben
Palos Verdes Estates
The Dodgers continue to find ways to successfully fill holes in pitching, hitting and fielding. The latest arrival, Hyeseong Kim, has demonstrated potential with the bat and in the field. Perhaps, Dave Roberts may want to think about moving him to third base.
Mark Mallinger
Malibu
Entering Friday’s game against Arizona, the two players who primarily bat at or near the bottom of the Dodgers’ lineup (and ahead of Shohei Ohtani starting from his second at bat) were hitting .188 and .135. Although not even a quarter of the season has been played, strong consideration should be given by the Dodgers to making changes at the bottom of the lineup, and/or to moving Ohtani to second or third in the order, so that his batting talents can be maximized.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
When do you suppose our major universities will wise up to the notion of serving as a free farm club for the NFL and NBA? Nothing about today’s college sports serves the mission of an education institution, so they should decide not to participate in the transfer portal or provide a conduit for NIL money. Schools should return to the days when students could have a part-time job to support them, commitments to sports programs should be for the season only, and nothing more than scholarships provided, if that. Then we would have student-athletes instead of shopping vagabonds.
It sickens me to see where drafted students have been to three or four colleges for their “education.” Major college programs should be divorced from universities and serve just as club teams unrelated to education.
Larry Nelson
Pacific Palisades
It is no surprise that the Lakers and the Clippers have been eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs since both followed the same game plan for building a team. Modern championship-caliber teams are built from the ground up starting with drafting players and by trading for young players who are still on affordable contracts. The Lakers and Clippers started with buying expensive free-agent stars and trading for stars that left them with insufficient money to fill out their rosters and insufficient draft picks to grow from within. Will they never learn?
Richard Raffalow
Valley Glen
Lakers first round — gone.
Kings first round — gone.
Clippers first round — gone.
It’s time for Dodger baseball.
Dave Snyder
Grand Terrace
Now that the Lakers/Clippers seasons are over, it’s time for some real basketball — the WNBA.
David Marshall
Santa Monica
Things you can do during the last two minutes of an NBA playoff game:
—your taxes
—write a book
—learn a new language
—watch every round of the NFL draft
Andy Bernstein
Santa Monica
