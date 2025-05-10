Letters to Sports: Never remove the asterisk from Astros’ 2017 World Series title

For a Dodgers fan like me, the story of the 2017 World Series is a wound that will never heal. In his article, Bill Shaikin suggests that A.J. Hinch deserves the asterisk removed from his name for the taint of the cheating scandal because he was a minor player and has owned his part in what happened.

Maybe I can be big enough to forgive Hinch, but as far as removing the asterisk I don’t think so. He witnessed the cheating in his dugout and did nothing to stop it. But I can never forgive Rob Manfred for the fact that in his finite wisdom he decided that the 2017 World Series trophy should remain in Houston. There is plenty of evidence that the cheating changed the results of that Series. And what about the $4,000 I spent on World Series tickets in ’17 hoping to fulfill my son’s lifelong dream of seeing his beloved Dodgers win the championship on the field at Chavez Ravine?

The commissioner spit on the integrity of the sport my son and I love. That will never be forgiven.

Larry Weiner

Culver City

I read “Coach sheds an asterisk from ’17 scandal” by Bill Shaikin. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch should never shed that asterisk. I would love to see the Dodgers face the Tigers in the 2025 World Series and sweep them. Just because “Hinch said he was wrong” in not doing anything to stop the 2017 Astros from cheating does not exonerate him.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood