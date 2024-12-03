UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

It’s become a holiday tradition rivaling Christmas stockings and letters to Santa.
Transfer portal season is here.
The window for undergraduate college football players to enter the transfer portal opens Dec. 9 and closes Dec. 28, with coaches looking to snag as many stars as their name, image and likeness funds allow.
Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA listed in most recent order of their announcements via social media and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as entering the portal can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot.
Leaving USC: Miller Moss | Quarterback
Ever since he was a boy, Miller Moss dreamed of being USC’s starting quarterback. He followed that dream as a touted prospect into a crowded quarterback room at USC. And he waited three years as a backup, biding his time as many others in his class bolted for the transfer portal instead.
Moss’ chance to lead USC’s offense lasted through one outstanding bowl performance and nine games of an up-and-down season before Moss was replaced by his own backup, and the window at his dream school had closed suddenly.
By Monday morning, three weeks after he was replaced, Moss made it official that he plans to enter the transfer portal, leaving USC after four seasons.
Leaving UCLA: Collins Acheampong | Edge rusher
Size: 6-7, 270 pounds
Class in 2025: Redshirt sophomore
Seasons of eligibility remaining: Four
Buzz: A four-star prospect out of Santa Margarita High, Acheampong was expected to bolster the Bruins’ defensive line after spending one season redshirting at Miami (Fla.). But he spent most of the season recovering from injuries and never appeared in a game. His next college snap will be his first.