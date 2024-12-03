Advertisement
Live Transfer portal tracker

UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who’s in and who’s out?

A look at all the players who are transferring in and out of UCLA and USC in the NCAA transfer portal ahead of the 2025 college football season.

By Ben Bolch
 and Ryan Kartje
USC quarterback Miller Moss warms up before a game at the Coliseum.
USC quarterback Miller Moss announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

It’s become a holiday tradition rivaling Christmas stockings and letters to Santa.

Transfer portal season is here.

The window for undergraduate college football players to enter the transfer portal opens Dec. 9 and closes Dec. 28, with coaches looking to snag as many stars as their name, image and likeness funds allow.

Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA listed in most recent order of their announcements via social media and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as entering the portal can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot.

Leaving USC: Miller Moss | Quarterback

Quarterback Miller Moss stands on the sideline during USC's game against Nebraska last month.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje

Ever since he was a boy, Miller Moss dreamed of being USC’s starting quarterback. He followed that dream as a touted prospect into a crowded quarterback room at USC. And he waited three years as a backup, biding his time as many others in his class bolted for the transfer portal instead.

Moss’ chance to lead USC’s offense lasted through one outstanding bowl performance and nine games of an up-and-down season before Moss was replaced by his own backup, and the window at his dream school had closed suddenly.

By Monday morning, three weeks after he was replaced, Moss made it official that he plans to enter the transfer portal, leaving USC after four seasons.

Read the full story
Leaving UCLA: Collins Acheampong | Edge rusher

Miami defensive lineman Collins Acheampong walks off the field after a game in September 2023.
(Wilfredo Lee / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch

Size: 6-7, 270 pounds

Class in 2025: Redshirt sophomore

Seasons of eligibility remaining: Four

Buzz: A four-star prospect out of Santa Margarita High, Acheampong was expected to bolster the Bruins’ defensive line after spending one season redshirting at Miami (Fla.). But he spent most of the season recovering from injuries and never appeared in a game. His next college snap will be his first.
