Mookie Betts’ toddler son runs away with first-pitch baseball. It’s as adorable as it sounds

Toddler Kaj Betts runs away with the baseball as his mother and sister scramble behind him on the field
Kaj Betts, the 2-year-old son of Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts, runs away with the ceremonial first-pitch ball on his father’s bobblehead night on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Chuck SchilkenStaff Writer 

Now pitching for the Dodgers, Kaj Betts!

Wait, strike that ...

Now running away with the baseball, Kaj Betts!

The 2-year-old son of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts threw out the ceremonial first pitch on his dad’s bobblehead night on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium — but not before making a break for right field with the ball.

Wearing a replica of his father’s No. 50 jersey, Kaj had the ball in hand while walking near the third base line and home plate. Betts was jogging into place to be on the receiving end of his son’s ceremonial pitch, which was supposed to be thrown from just in front of the plate.

Kaj had other ideas. He took off in a full toddler sprint, with a look of determination on his face as he ran as fast as his little legs could carry him.

At one point, his 6-year-old sister Kynlee nearly caught up with him, but Kaj turned on the jets and eluded her. He made it all the way to the basepath before pausing just long enough for his mom, Betts’ wife Brianna, to scoop him up and deliver him back to his designated spot.

Kaj Betts wearing a Dodgers jersey runs away with a baseball, with big sister Kynlee wearing a sparkly dress close behind
Kaj Betts runs away with the ceremonial first-pitch ball, with big sister Kynlee in hot pursuit.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From there, Kaj delivered an on-target pitch/roll to Betts, who brought the ball back to his son. The adventure-seeking tyke immediately turned and took a step toward the outfield before his pops quickly gathered him for some photos.

The adorable antics were probably the most entertaining aspect of the night for L.A. fans, who then had to watch their team get clobbered by the Athletics 11-1. Betts went 0 for 3 but drove in the Dodgers’ only run of the night. In the third inning, Betts hit a ground ball to A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson, who bobbled the ball to allow Betts to reach first and Chris Taylor to score from third.

Chuck Schilken

Chuck Schilken is a sports reporter on the Fast Break team. He spent more than 18 years with the Los Angeles Times’ Sports Department in a variety of roles. Before joining The Times, he worked for more than a decade as a sports reporter and editor at newspapers in Virginia and Maryland.

