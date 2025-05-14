Mookie Betts’ toddler son runs away with first-pitch baseball. It’s as adorable as it sounds

Now pitching for the Dodgers, Kaj Betts!

Wait, strike that ...

Now running away with the baseball, Kaj Betts!

The 2-year-old son of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts threw out the ceremonial first pitch on his dad’s bobblehead night on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium — but not before making a break for right field with the ball.

Wearing a replica of his father’s No. 50 jersey, Kaj had the ball in hand while walking near the third base line and home plate. Betts was jogging into place to be on the receiving end of his son’s ceremonial pitch, which was supposed to be thrown from just in front of the plate.

Kaj had other ideas. He took off in a full toddler sprint, with a look of determination on his face as he ran as fast as his little legs could carry him.

Cutest first pitch we've ever seen? 🥹



Mookie Betts' son throws out the first pitch on his dad's bobblehead night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vG42JNtsH — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2025

At one point, his 6-year-old sister Kynlee nearly caught up with him, but Kaj turned on the jets and eluded her. He made it all the way to the basepath before pausing just long enough for his mom, Betts’ wife Brianna, to scoop him up and deliver him back to his designated spot.

Kaj Betts runs away with the ceremonial first-pitch ball, with big sister Kynlee in hot pursuit. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

From there, Kaj delivered an on-target pitch/roll to Betts, who brought the ball back to his son. The adventure-seeking tyke immediately turned and took a step toward the outfield before his pops quickly gathered him for some photos.

The adorable antics were probably the most entertaining aspect of the night for L.A. fans, who then had to watch their team get clobbered by the Athletics 11-1. Betts went 0 for 3 but drove in the Dodgers’ only run of the night. In the third inning, Betts hit a ground ball to A’s shortstop Jacob Wilson, who bobbled the ball to allow Betts to reach first and Chris Taylor to score from third.