Letters to Sports: The good, the bad and the ugly with ‘Around the Horn’

ESPN’s “Around the Horn” is ending after a 23-year run that featured sportwriters from across the nation sharing their thoughts. The format sounded simple, but it is what made it a success. Real-life sportswriters, who many no longer read, expounding real-life opinions became a novelty. As for L.A. Times’ writer Bill Plaschke, thank you for always having Los Angeles’ back, as spoken by local WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.

Wayne Muramatsu

Cerritos

Bill Plaschke is proud of his time on “Around the Horn?” Twenty-three years of a smug, smarmy host, and a bunch of sportswriters desperate for sound bites and attention.

Another reason why ESPN and so-called sports commentary is currently unwatchable. He should apologize for reaching so low.

James L. Pearle

Corona del Mar

Great article by Bill Plaschke regarding “Around the Horn.” However, contrary to his claim that he “always stunk,” because there were four panelists on each show, Plaschke’s winning percentage of 24.3% is just about what one would expect. Even Woody Paige — the Cy Young of ATH — had a lower winning percentage. Bill, thanks for so eloquently representing the City of Angels.

Ken Feldman

Tarzana