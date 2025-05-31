Letters to Sports: The good, the bad and the ugly with ‘Around the Horn’

Go beyond the scoreboard
ESPN’s “Around the Horn” is ending after a 23-year run that featured sportwriters from across the nation sharing their thoughts. The format sounded simple, but it is what made it a success. Real-life sportswriters, who many no longer read, expounding real-life opinions became a novelty. As for L.A. Times’ writer Bill Plaschke, thank you for always having Los Angeles’ back, as spoken by local WNBA legend Diana Taurasi.
Wayne Muramatsu
Cerritos
Bill Plaschke is proud of his time on “Around the Horn?” Twenty-three years of a smug, smarmy host, and a bunch of sportswriters desperate for sound bites and attention.
Another reason why ESPN and so-called sports commentary is currently unwatchable. He should apologize for reaching so low.
James L. Pearle
Corona del Mar
Great article by Bill Plaschke regarding “Around the Horn.” However, contrary to his claim that he “always stunk,” because there were four panelists on each show, Plaschke’s winning percentage of 24.3% is just about what one would expect. Even Woody Paige — the Cy Young of ATH — had a lower winning percentage. Bill, thanks for so eloquently representing the City of Angels.
Ken Feldman
Tarzana
It’s been said that one man’s leftovers are another man’s steak dinner. And that’s all you need to know about the difference between the Dodgers organization and the Angels. Two days after the Dodgers released a washed-up Chris Taylor, he was starting in center field for the Angels. Nothing else needs to be said.
Bob Kargenian
Yorba Linda
As Bill Shaikin writes, Angels announcers Wayne Randazzo and Mark Gubicza are great. As a long-suffering Angels fan, its a pleasure to at least be able to listen to them. Randazzo is particularly excellent. He doesn’t overdo the chatter like most do, is bright, witty, knowledgeable and subtly tells truths about the woeful team he covers. He is the best since Dick Enberg, who was one of the greatest ever.
Alvin S. Michaelson
Marina Del Rey
Tanner Scott, a $72-million pitcher, has blown a third of his save opportunities this year. Eric Gagne, where are you?
Mike Schaller
Temple City
I got excited about the Dodgers adding another former All-Star, Alexis Díaz, to their ravaged pitching staff, even more so upon learning he began this season on the IL. Seems like a perfect fit.
Steve Ross
Carmel
I think I know why Jack Flaherty left the Dodgers for Detroit in free agency: He didn’t want to go on the IL.
Rhys Thomas
Valley Glen
The new flood of name, image and likeness money (NIL) is indeed sending high school sports into a “black hole” of misplaced priorities, as Eric Sondheimer’s column pointed out. The L.A. Times should do its part to resist this trend by ceasing coverage of sports at that vulnerable level.
Patrick Frank
Venice
Former Lakers Alex Caruso, Julius Randle and Josh Hart all had deep runs in the 2025 playoffs. Next season, while the Lakers are on vacation, are we going to see Austin Reaves in the playoffs wearing another team’s uniform because the Lakers traded him while coddling an aged star?
I sure hope not.
Paul D. Ventura
Mission Viejo
The defending champion L.A. Galaxy have started the MLS season with a 16-game winless streak?
Bill Plaschke must have picked them to repeat as champions.
John Schiermeier
Valencia
