7 Images
Photos: UCLA gymnastics meet in Anaheim
The best photos from UCLA’s season-opening four-team gymnastic meet in Anaheim, where the Bruins placed second to Oklahoma on Jan. 4, 2020.
UCLA gymnast Samantha Sakti is overcome with emotion after posting a high score on the balance beam at the Collegiate Challenge meet Saturday night at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Bruins’ Kyla Ross competes on the balance beam Saturday night in her team’s season-opening meet. Ross was the all-around champion. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA’s Norah Flatley celebrates after finishing her uneven bars routine at the Collegiate Challenge gymnastics meet. The Bruins placed second to Oklahoma. California was third and Stanford fourth. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA’s Pauline Tratz competes in the floor exercise Saturday night during the Bruins’ season-opening meet at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Bruins’ Margzetta Frazier performs her uneven bars routine in Anaheim on Saturday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
UCLA’s Norah Flatley flies into her dismount during the uneven bars competition at the Collegiate Challenge gymnastics meet at the Anaheim Convention Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Nia Dennis competes for the Bruins in the floor competition at the Collegiate Challenge meet. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
