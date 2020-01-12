7 Images
Photos: USC basketball at UCLA
A look at some of the best images from UCLA’s game against USC at Pauley Pavilion.
USC guard Ethan Anderson shoots over UCLA forward Jalen Hill during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
USC forward Onyeka Okongwu and UCLA guard Chris Smith battle for a rebound during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
UCLA guard Jules Bernard looks to pass while being defended by USC guard Ethan Anderson during a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
UCLA forward Alex Olesinski fouls USC guard Jonah Mathews during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
UCLA guard Chris Smith goes up for a shot against USC guard Daniel Utomi during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
USC guard Ethan Anderson shoots as UCLA guard Prince Ali defends during the first half of a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavlion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
USC guard Ethan Anderson passes the ball over UCLA guards Tyger Campbell (10) and Chris Smith (5) during a game Jan. 11 at Pauley Pavilion. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
