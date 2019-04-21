The Valorie Kondos Field era is over for UCLA women's gymnastics

That missing vigor and a few bobbles and a couple of extra hops elsewhere were too many mistakes for UCLA to prevail over Oklahoma, which won its third title in four seasons on the strength of 198.3375 points to 197.8250 for Louisiana State, 197.5375 for UCLA and 197.000 for Denver. Yet, the Bruins still danced afterward and Kondos Field danced with them. It was not the result they had hoped for but they still found satisfaction in the process of getting through a long season and getting through Friday’s semifinal to Saturday’s final at the Fort Worth Convention Center.