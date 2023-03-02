Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament live updates: UCLA faces Arizona

How regular-season clutch-time struggles helped UCLA survive against ASU

UCLA guard Gina Conti handles the ball against Arizona State during the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday. (David Becker / Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Cori Close didn’t have time to fret about how her team lost a 19-point lead to a team that had one conference win. She couldn’t agonize about the 2-for-16 shooting in the fourth quarter or the eight straight missed three-pointers in the second half.

All the UCLA coach cared about after the No. 5 Bruins survived an overtime scare against Arizona State on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament was that they, indeed, survived.

“At this time of year, we just found a way to win,” Close said after UCLA’s 81-70 win in overtime. “And we earned another game. That’s all I care about.”

UCLA (23-8) will play No. 4 Arizona (21-8) on Thursday at noon at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Bruins need a victory against the Wildcats to keep hope alive for a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament, which would secure hosting rights for the first two rounds. UCLA was a No. 5 seed in ESPN’s latest Bracketology released on Tuesday.

Early in the conference season, it seemed that UCLA would coast to the postseason home-court advantage. The Bruins rose to as high as No. 8 in the Associated Press rankings. But a string of close losses, capped off with a 71-66 overtime defeat to Arizona in Pauley Pavilion, knocked them back.

It was UCLA’s third consecutive tight loss following a three-point overtime defeat to Colorado on Jan. 27 and a two-point loss to Utah on Jan. 29 in which Pac-12 Player of the Year Alissa Pili hit a game-winning layup in the final second.

When the Bruins found themselves in another nail-biter Wednesday, the lessons from their previous close calls showed up.

“It comes down to the fundamentals of our game, which is rebounding, passion plays and defending,” said Emily Bessoir, who hit two key three-pointers in overtime and finished with 17 points and nine rebounds. “Just having those past games as experience, we knew exactly who we were looking for and what we were looking for.”

Freshman Kiki Rice scored the game-tying basket with 1:27 remaining in regulation then sent the game into overtime with key block as time expired against ASU’s Jaddan Simmons, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyi Skinner led the Sun Devils (8-20) with 26 points.

Rice, the top point guard prospect in her recruiting class, finished with 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Senior Charisma Osborne, UCLA’s lone All-Pac-12 honoree, scored 16 points with eight in overtime to help the Bruins pull away late.

“I was thinking we’re not losing this game right now,” said Osborne, who also set the critical screens in overtime to free Bessoir for her late three-pointers. “From past games, we have lost close games and I think our team did a good job of being able to execute and know what we were looking for. But really, I was just thinking, OK, how can I help my team and what do they need from me. I feel like actually, I didn’t do as great leading in the fourth quarter and I wanted to reset myself.”

UCLA guard Kiki Rice handles the ball against Arizona State during the first round of the Pac-12 women’s tournament Wednesday in Las Vegas. (David Becker / Associated Press)

Osborne and Bessoir are the only Bruins who have played in an NCAA tournament victory. Point guard Gina Conti appeared in one NCAA tournament game with Wake Forest, a first-round loss in 2021, which was the Demon Deacons’ first NCAA tournament game since 1988.

With the top-ranked freshman class in the country, Close knows her team has talent for a deep postseason run. But the pressurized moments in Las Vegas are a necessary “dress rehearsal” to ensure her players are mentally ready for higher stakes.

“I’m thinking about how do we teach these kids to know how to win,” Close said. “Age ain’t nothing but a number. ... We don’t have a lot of experience, but so what, we don’t have control over that. But we’ve had a lot of great, pressurized moments against a lot of different styles of play and we’ve just gotta find out game by game how to figure a way to win.”