UCLA football updates: High schoolers can score free tickets to LSU game

UCLA hoping high schoolers will help them crowd out LSU faithful at Rose Bowl

UCLA fans cheer during a game against Oregon at the Rose Bowl in 2014. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

UCLA has intensified its efforts to fill the Rose Bowl and offset the expected throng of visiting fans when No. 16 Louisiana State plays the Bruins on Sept. 4, offering free tickets to high school students in Southern California.

Each high school student with valid identification can get one free ticket while purchasing up to eight guest tickets at $30 each, based on availability.

UCLA’s Den student group had previously announced that students could attend the game for free and those who had already purchased a Den pass could bring a friend for a complimentary ticket.

As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest available tickets on UCLA’s website were going for $115 each, plus an additional $10.25 fee per ticket.

A UCLA athletic department official declined to provide sales figures for the game, citing “competitive reasons.” A LSU official said his school had sold 12,000 tickets for the game and anticipated around 20,000 Tigers fans in attendance.

In recent seasons before the pandemic prevented fans from attending in 2020, fans of college football powers Oklahoma and Texas A&M have matched, if not outnumbered, their UCLA counterparts at the Rose Bowl.

Previous efforts to boost attendance have largely fallen flat. UCLA provided four complimentary tickets to season-ticket holders for a game against Oklahoma in 2019. The school distributed over 75,000 tickets before announcing a crowd of 52,578 that featured heavy pockets of crimson and cream.

UCLA drew an average of 43,849 fans that season, the lowest on record since moving into the Rose Bowl for the 1982 season.

Asked Monday about his efforts to connect with fans, Bruins coach Chip Kelly said he attended booster events when requested to do so.

“I go to whatever they ask me to go to here, so I’m not in charge of the scheduling of that,” Kelly said. “That’s all coordinated through the athletic department. We just had a nice kickoff dinner the other night that was good because it was the first chance we had to be around fans since two years ago.”