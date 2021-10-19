UCLA vs. Oregon: Chip Kelly and the Bruins eye signature win in national spotlight

To slide or not to slide? Dual-threat QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson confronts key question

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) is swarmed by Arizona State’s Darien Butler (20), D.J. Taylor (9) and B.J. Green II (35) at the Rose Bowl on Oct. 2. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

To maximize his running ability and preserve his body, Dorian Thompson-Robinson is looking for different ways to perfect his slide. In the past, the UCLA quarterback leaned on tips from his high school baseball team, joining Bishop Gorman’s squad for a week to get a personal lesson. Perhaps UCLA baseball coach John Savage should stay by the phone this fall.

Thompson-Robinson is UCLA’s rushing X-factor, using mature decision making and dynamic athleticism to help round out one of the most potent running games in the Pac-12.

The Bruins (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) are the conference’s second-best rushing offense, averaging 219.9 yards per game entering Saturday’s much-anticipated matchup with No. 10 Oregon at the Rose Bowl.

Running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown, who rank second and seventh in the Pac-12, respectively, in rushing yards per game, lead the way, but their dual-threat quarterback is showing how he can take the Bruins to a different level after rushing for 87 yards in UCLA’s 24-17 win over Washington on Saturday.

“The fact that you have a quarterback that you have to defend is a difficult thing in college football,” coach Chip Kelly said Monday. “A lot of times, some of those rushing yards are maybe on designed pass play calls where people are in coverage and it’s actually not their rush defense, but it’s the ability to contain the quarterback. Dorian’s done a really good job of understanding where his receivers are, and if the first, second and third option are covered, he may give you a chance to get out and use his legs.”

While Thompson-Robinson, a former four-star recruit, has always been celebrated as a running threat, the senior is showing his maturity by unleashing his athleticism in smart spurts. He was scolded for boldly hurdling a defender in a blowout win against Hawaii and has now replaced the highlight-reel leaps with more conservative slides. Simply running out of bounds after getting a first down won’t land Thompson-Robinson on “SportsCenter,” but it’ll keep him on the field for the next play. The latter is much more important for the quarterback who has yet to make it through a whole season without missing a start.

“We always preach to our quarterbacks, ‘touchdown, first down, get down,’” Kelly said. “You don’t want him to take a hit on every play. One of the abilities everyone talks about for a quarterback is availability and you don’t want him to take some of those shots.”

Thompson-Robinson suffered a shoulder injury against Stanford and was bothered by it for weeks, despite not missing any time. Kelly said the quarterback was “close to back to normal” against Washington. It showed.

Thompson-Robinson was 21-of-26 passing for 183 yards and two touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. He has 18 total touchdowns to just three turnovers (two interceptions and one lost fumble).

For Thompson-Robinson, the recent surge is coming from a perfect mix of coaching, preparation and just plain time.

“All that stuff’s just starting to accumulate,” said Thompson-Robinson, who started only one season at quarterback in high school before coming to UCLA. “Me getting more reps and feeling more comfortable back there, I think that’s what’s leading to all the success we’re having right now.”

Etc.

Receiver Kyle Philips, who missed Saturday’s game at Washington, was back on the field Monday. He spent special team periods catching passes by himself on the sideline, but joined the receivers for individual offensive drills. … Defensive back Mo Osling III participated in non-contact drills during practice after being limited to individual conditioning in recent weeks. … Defensive back Qwuantrezz Knight limped off the field in the middle of a defensive drill after appearing to sustain a right lower leg injury. He returned to the field shortly after working with a trainer.