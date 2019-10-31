UCLA lands fourth commit of October in Lehi, Utah defensive end Ioholani Raass

UCLA capped a strong month of recruiting with its fourth commitment of October on Wednesday when Ioholani Raass announced his intentions to become a Bruin.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound defensive end from Skyridge High in Lehi, Utah chose UCLA over offers from Colorado, Washington State and three other schools.

“Thank you to my coaches and my teammates throughout my football career for shaping me into the player I am today. I’d like to give a special thanks to all the schools who recruited me and believed in me, it was truly and honor,” Raass said in a tweet. “With that being said I am excited to announce I am committed to…. UCLA.”

Raass didn’t take long to come to his decision after receiving a scholarship offer from the Bruins earlier in the month.

The three-star recruit is ranked the No. 9 prospect in the state of Utah, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 65 wide defensive end in the nation and the No. 1,351 overall prospect. Raass saw his stock rise over the offseason after a couple of strong showings on the camp circuit, including making the final five in the offensive line versus defensive line drills at the Opening Los Angeles. He showed good speed coming off the edge and used his hands well to keep his distance from offensive tackles.

Raass has 41 tackles this season with 13 1/2 coming for a loss, including nine sacks, according to MaxPreps. He has recovered two fumbles and has caused another. Raass had 16 1/2 sacks last year and finished with 61 tackles.

He becomes the 14th commit in UCLA’s 2020 recruiting class, which moves inside the top 50 for the first time this recruiting cycle. The Bruins are ranked No. 48 nationally. They are No. 7 in the Pac-12.