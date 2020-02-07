No. 10 UCLA pulls rank on No. 6 Stanford

The buzzer sounded and UCLA players casually low-fived on the way to the bench. They smiled slightly. For these Bruins, a top-10 road win is almost business as usual.

Behind junior Michaela Onyenwere’s 29 points and 10 rebounds, No. 10 UCLA outdueled No. 6 Stanford at Maples Pavilion on Friday 79-69 to secure a third straight road victory over a top-10 opponent, ending Stanford’s 16-game home winning streak. UCLA had two top-10 road wins last season over No. 9 Maryland in the NCAA tournament and No. 2 Oregon.

“We prepared with a mind-set all week long that we expected to come do this,” UCLA coach Cori Close said. “As thrilled as I am for our team, we really chose the mind-set to come do this.”

By ending the third-longest active home winning streak in the country, UCLA (20-2, 9-2 Pac-12) moved into a tie with Stanford (20-3, 9-2) for second in the Pac-12, trailing conference leader Oregon (21-2, 10-1), and gave Close her 100th conference victory.

Onyenwere, UCLA’s star forward, overcame a taller Stanford frontcourt with her athleticism and energy. The 6-foot junior shot baseline fadeaways over 6-5 Ashten Pretchel, aggressively jumped into traffic to fight for rebounds and scrambled on the floor for loose balls. She added two blocks, including one with 1:40 left after which she got the loose ball while tiptoeing the baseline and passing the ball back into play.

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer praised Onyenwere’s versatility, pointing out that the forward is a “tweener” who plays in the post and shoots from the outside. She made three of five three-pointers Friday, accounting for all of UCLA’s made threes.

“She’s an All-Pac-12 player,” Stanford’s longtime coach said.

Junior Chantel Horvat had a career-high 14 points on seven-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds while freshman Charisma Osborne scored all eight of her points in the final quarter. Her midrange jumper with 1:25 to go was the final blow in the hotly contested top-10 matchup as it put the Bruins up by 10.

UCLA’s tallest players — 6-4 Ally Rosenblum and 6-3 Brynn Maskewich — were unavailable due to undisclosed injuries, so the Bruins didn’t have anyone taller than 6-1. The Cardinal played three players 6-3 and taller, but still got outrebounded in the first half by 11.

Stanford began to rectify that early in the third quarter, outrebounding the Bruins 8-1 in the first six minutes. By the end of a 13-4 run, capped off by two straight three-pointers from Kiana Williams, the Cardinal had grabbed a one-point lead with 3:57 to go in the quarter, their first advantage since the beginning of the second quarter.

Seeing their lead slip away didn’t knock the Bruins off course. They calmly responded to Stanford’s run by forcing five turnovers in the final 3:52 of the third quarter and scoring six straight points.

With star freshman Haley Jones sidelined by a knee injury, the Cardinal lacked scoring options and shot just 36.6% for the game. Williams did her best with 25 points, making three three-pointers in the first quarter and leading Stanford’s spurt in the third. But she went one for 10 with two turnovers down the stretch.

UCLA scored 19 points off turnovers and had 23 fastbreak points.

