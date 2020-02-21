Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
UCLA Sports

UCLA women rally late to beat Washington State

UCLA’s Charisma Osborne makes a pass during a game against Colorado on Jan. 12, 2020.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 21, 2020
9:58 PM
PULLMAN, Wash. — 

Charisma Osborne had a career-high 32 points and 11 rebounds for No. 8 UCLA, which rallied in the fourth quarter and beat Washington State 70-62 on Friday night.

Trailing 61-57 with 3:30 remaining, Osborne was fouled on a three-point shot. She made all three free throws, pulling the Bruins to within a point.

Kiana Jefferson made two baskets and Osborne hit a jumper with 1:14 left to close out the Cougars.

The Bruins (23-3, 12-3 Pac-12) won despite shooting just 34% from the field and committing 17 turnovers. UCLA improved to 23-8 all-time in Pullman and has won consecutive games following an 80-66 home loss to No. 3 Oregon on Feb. 14.

Osborne, who averages 14 points, posted a career high in scoring for the second straight game. She put up 22 points in the Bruins’ 83-74 overtime win over No. 15 Oregon State on Monday.

Borislava Hristova scored 29 points for Washington State (11-16, 4-11 Pac-12), which lost its fourth straight. Hristova went down with what appeared to be a leg injury with a little over a minute to play. She returned after being examined in the locker room.

UCLA shot 25% in the first quarter as Washington State jumped out to a 19-11 lead behind Hristova’s 11 points. Washington State center Bella Murekatete had four steals and the Cougars forced nine turnovers on a UCLA team that averages 11.4 per game.

UCLA cut the Washington State lead to 34-31 in the second quarter as Osborne took control, scoring 12 of her team’s 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

UCLA took its first lead when Michaela Onyenwere scored a layup off a fast break, making the score 39-38 with 6:49 left in the third.

