You say you want an evolution? Look at how far UCLA’s players have come

UCLA is back in the Final Four for the first time since 2008 in large part because its players are the same ones who opened the season in name only.

They’ve continually evolved thanks to coach Mick Cronin’s prodding and their own insistence on improvement. Roles have expanded, shooting percentages have soared and weaknesses have been minimized.

Here’s a look at where each player in UCLA’s expected rotation was over the season’s first month versus where he is on the eve of facing Gonzaga on Saturday in a national semifinal: