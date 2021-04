Check out how UCLA players, celebrities and the Bruins’ rival USC reacted to the team’s 93-90 overtime, buzzer beater loss to Gonzaga Saturday night.

The Bruins won over fans by going from the First Four to the Final Four, showing grit along the way.

Didn’t get the result we wanted, but I’m proud of myself, my teammates, and the whole program. I hope we made the city of Los Angeles and UCLA alumni proud. Thank you for all the support from our fans. We do it for you guys! #GoBruins — DS3 (@davesingleton34) April 4, 2021

They dodge a bullet... love and appreciate all of my teammates💙🤞🏽 Y’all will see a completely different jclark next year. The standard has been set we’ll be back #ucla #BruinsFam love y’all 💙💛 — Jaylen (@jayl7en) April 4, 2021

Thank you LA for the support! Love this team, love this program, and we’ll back next year for more! #13 out ✌🏼💙💛 #GoBruins — Jake Kyman (@jakekyman13) April 4, 2021

Incredibly proud Bruins. Great job — Ed O'Bannon (@Ed_OBannon) April 4, 2021

Can’t imagine what that locker room must be like for those guys after the loss but UCLA and their entire program should be incredibly proud. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

Still so proud of @UCLAMBB !!! Made it to the final four when no one believed they would. One hell of a season 🤞🏾💙💛 — Jordin Canada ✨ (@jordin_canada) April 4, 2021

That hurts.. damn — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2021

Way to represent @UCLAMBB. Left it all on the floor. Proud alum. #salute #8clap — Cameron Dollar (@Coach_Dollar) April 4, 2021

Congratulations @UCLAMBB on an outstanding season. We are all very proud of y’all. Thank you for a wonderful ride. Salute. — Kris Johnson Live (@PointForwardPro) April 4, 2021

Proud of the whole team. Great run. Let’s run it back Boys!!! Love y’all. Bruin for life!! @jaquez_jr @UCLAMBB time to get to work!!! #bruins — Lorenzo Mata “Matador” (@RealMataLo14) April 4, 2021

Just want to congratulate the kids on the @UCLAMBB Great job competing throughout out the tournament. Great run. Started in the first four and got all the way to the final four. Great job #8clap — Darrick Martin (@DarrickMartin15) April 4, 2021

One of the best games I’ve seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!? #FinalFour — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

What a game. So proud of both teams tonight. One of those games when there’s not a loser - only a winner. This was college athletics at its finest. Congratulations Coach Cronin and UCLA on one great season! Hats off to Gonzaga. — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) April 4, 2021

Tough way to lose, gut punch, but so proud of Mick Cronin and the @UCLAMBB.. Things to build upon.. — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) April 4, 2021

Y’all competed so well fellas!!! Love! #8Clap — Cari Champion (@CariChampion) April 4, 2021

"Nobody lost this game. UCLA ran out of time." @ClarkKelloggCBS gives both Gonzaga and UCLA a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/SkJy9bmBhl — March Madness TV (@MarchMadnessTV) April 4, 2021

L.A. couldn’t be prouder of this @UCLA team.



Their grit, their poise, and their historic run inspired the Bruin faithful and gave sports fans across our city another reason to cheer.



We can’t wait to see them back on the court next year! #8Clap #GoBruins https://t.co/Xv4jdXZNIO — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) April 4, 2021