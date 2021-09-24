Advertisement
UCLA Sports

UCLA guard Will McClendon out for 2021-22 season with torn ACL

Will McClendon looks on during a high school basketball game between Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and La Lumiere.
Will McClendon looks on during a high school basketball game between Las Vegas Bishop Gorman and La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.) at a tournament in New York on April 4, 2019.
(Gregory Payan / Associated Press)
By Ben Bolch 
UCLA freshman guard Will McClendon will miss the 2021-22 season after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during preseason workouts.

The 6-foot-2 combo guard is a gritty defender and knockdown shooter known for putting team success first, making him the prototypical recruit for coach Mick Cronin.

“It doesn’t matter if I have zero points — whatever my stat line is, I just want to win,” McClendon, a former Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High standout ranked as the No. 41 player in his class by Rivals.com, told The Times this spring.

McClendon said he was comfortable defending all five positions. His toughness and versatility have drawn comparisons to former Bruins guard Jrue Holiday, who recently won an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks and a gold medal with the United States men’s national team.

Like every other player he coaches, Cronin provided a list of things McClendon could do better.

“Getting more efficient with scoring, don’t take any plays off on defense,” McClendon said, ticking off the suggested improvements, “learn the pick and roll, learn off the ball [movement], cut at 100% speed, just like little things.”

That development will be put on hold during McClendon’s recovery. His rehabilitation will be familiar to redshirt junior Tyger Campbell, who sat out the 2018-19 season while recovering from the same injury.

UCLA Sports
Ben Bolch

Ben Bolch has been a Los Angeles Times staff writer since 1999. He is serving his second stint as the UCLA beat writer, which seems fitting since he has covered almost every sports beat except hockey and horse racing. Bolch is also the author of the recently released book “100 Things UCLA Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He previously covered UCLA basketball from 2010-11 before going on to cover the NBA and the Clippers for five years. He happily traded in gobs of hotel points and airline miles to return to cover UCLA basketball and football in the summer of 2016. Bolch was once selected by NBA TV’s “The Starters” as the “Worst of the Week” after questioning their celebrity journalism-style questions at an NBA All-Star game and considers it one of his finer moments.
