Five questions facing UCLA football heading into spring practice

Chip Kelly’s back!

Depending on one’s perspective, that statement might prompt either the flashing of a thumbs-up or a less wholesome digit.

The happy-he’s-back camp can point to the usual talking points involving the UCLA football coach. There’s the upward trajectory, Kelly earning a new four-year contract after the Bruins’ record improved from 3-9 to 4-8 to 3-4 to 8-4. There’s the quality imports who have made Kelly a king of the transfer portal. There’s that high-octane offense.

The detractors just sigh. You call that improvement? Kelly had nowhere to go but up after posting a 7-17 record through his first two seasons. He has brought in so many transfers mostly because his high school recruiting has lagged. And have you seen the defense?

Advertisement

UCLA Sports UCLA’s commitments to Chip Kelly aren’t nearly as costly under $22-million contract Chip Kelly will coach under a new contract in 2022, but UCLA left itself on the hook for a relatively small amount if things go sour over the next two seasons.

A showdown against nationally ranked North Carolina State in the Holiday Bowl was supposed to bring some clarity about the state of the program before the Bruins had to back out hours before kickoff because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Kelly hired a new defensive coordinator without revealing what happened to the old one — he could have retired or headed to the North Pole, for all anyone knows — as part of a staff makeover.

The returns of quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet should keep the offense humming, but there are significant holes to fill on both sides of the ball.

Here are five questions facing the Bruins as they open spring practice Tuesday: