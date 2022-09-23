UCLA vs. Colorado: Will Bruins play a part in Karl Dorrell getting fired again?

UCLA might be able to do something unprecedented Saturday — fire Karl Dorrell for a second time.

The Bruins wouldn’t actually pull the trigger, of course, but they could certainly hasten the dismissal of the Colorado coach who needs an ice bath every time he rises from a seat.

UCLA fans are painfully familiar with Dorrell’s shortcomings based on his five-year run to nowhere in Westwood. Great guy, but, boy, is his offense boring. His defense was so bad in 2005 that its players absorbed a halftime tirade from an unlikely source — offensive coordinator Tom Cable.

Buffaloes fans are seeing what can happen when you combine Dorrell’s coaching with limited talent. Colorado has been outscored 128-30 on the way to its 0-3 start, forcing athletic director Rick George to address swirling frustration in a statement that also included some rare bulletin-board material from a winless team.

“Starting this Saturday,” George wrote, “we hope we all will enjoy a home victory over UCLA.”

How cathartic that would be for Dorrell against the team that sacked him in 2007. Oddsmakers aren’t counting on it, making the Bruins 21½-point favorites even though the home team has won the last seven games in the series.

Here are five things to watch when UCLA faces Colorado at 11 a.m. PDT Saturday at Folsom Field in a game broadcast by Pac-12 Network: