UCLA’s defense could get bowled over: Takeaways from the Bruins’ win over Cal

It was the college football equivalent of survive and advance.

UCLA persevered through a shaky 35-28 victory over California on Friday at Memorial Stadium to avoid a full-scale implosion and allow the 18th-ranked Bruins to exhale deeply before starting bowl-game preparations.

A robust run game and two fumble recoveries prevented the Bruins (9-3 overall, 6-3 Pac-12) from absorbing what would have been a third consecutive loss to end the regular season.

Here are five takeaways from the game: