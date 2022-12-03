Charisma Osborne helps No. 15 UCLA rally to victory over UC Santa Barbara

Charisma Osborne scored 19 points on 7-of-9 shooting, Kiki Rice added 14 points and eight rebounds and No. 15 UCLA overcame a cold-shooting start to beat UC Santa Barbara 68-57 Saturday night.

Gabriela Jaquez made 5 of 7 from the field and scored 12 points for UCLA (8-1), which rebounded from a 73-54 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Tuesday that snapped the Bruins’ seven-game win streak.

Gina Conti made a jumper, Osborne hit a three just before the buzzer and Rice added a jumper to open the fourth quarter to make it 50-44 with nine minutes to play and UCLA led the rest of the way.

Alyssa Marin led the Gauchos (5-2) with 17 points — 14 in the first half — and Ila Lane scored 13. Jessica Grant added 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting, all from behind the arc.

The Bruins, who made just 2 of 16 from the field in the first quarter, shot 69.2% (9 of 13) in the second as they outscored UCSB 21-13, including eight points by Osborne, to trim its deficit to 33-25 at halftime. UCLA then hit its first six field-goal attempts in the third quarter to power a 14-3 run that made it 39-36 — the Bruins’ first lead since 2-0 — when Emily Bessoir hit a three-pointer with 6:53 left in the period.

Rice hit a jumper to open the scoring about 90 seconds into the game but the Bruins missed 10 consecutive field-goal attempts over the next eight-plus minutes. Marin hit three three-pointers and scored 11 points — and Lane added seven points — in a 20-2 run to close the first quarter that gave UCSB a 16-point lead.

The Bruins shot 63.4% (26 of 41) from the field after the first quarter and scored 16 second-chance points off 17 offensive rebounds.

UCLA, which went into the game leading the Pac-12 and No. 10 in the nation with 127 made free throws this season, hit just 6 of 11 from the foul line against UCSB.

Up next for UC Santa Barbara: at Cal Baptist on Dec. 10.

Up next for UCLA: vs. Cal State Fullerton on Dec. 10.