UCLA falls to Tennessee in season-ending heartbreaker at Women’s College World Series

Tennessee players celebrate after beating UCLA in an elimination game at the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

UCLA‘s run at the Women’s College World Series ended Sunday, two innings after the Bruins and slugger Megan Grant were able to extend it.

Laura Mealer‘s bases-loaded, walk-off single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning propelled Tennessee to a 5-4 win and a semifinal meeting with Texas at 9 a.m. PDT Monday.

The Volunteers (47-16) were able to do what UCLA could not in the ninth: Deliver with the bases loaded. The Bruins got singles from Savannah Pola and Jordan Woolery followed by an international walk to Grant. But Alexis Ramirez, who homered earlier in the game, grounded out to first to end the inning.

Two innings earlier, Grant changed the complexion of the game and extended the Bruins’ season with one swing.

Or so the Bruins and their faithful inside Devon Park thought.

Grant’s two-out, two-run homer to right field off Tennessee ace Karlyn Pickens, a no-doubter that traveled 251 feet and appeared to pull the score even at 4-4, was in doubt for about 15 minutes.

A review was initiated to determine if Grant touched home plate or was interfered with by a teammate. The on-field call was upheld and play resumed.

Taylor Pannell hit a deep fly to left field to lead off the ninth, a ball that caromed off Rylee Slimp’s glove and hit the white padding on the top of the wall but didn’t leave the field. The play was reviewed and ruled a double.

Mealer, who knocked in two runs in the first inning to give the Volunteers an early lead, delivered again, this time on a 2-2 pitch from Taylor Tinsley, who came on in relief of UCLA starter Kaitlyn Terry.

Ramirez and Sofia Mujica hit solo home runs in the second inning for the Bruins, who finished the season 55-13.