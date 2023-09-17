Five takeaways from UCLA’s rout of North Carolina Central as Utah showdown looms

Dante Moore was done. Then he was back. Finally, he was finished.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly wasn’t playing peekaboo with his star quarterback, just girding him for tougher challenges ahead.

The true freshman played the first three drives against North Carolina Central on Saturday, departed with his team holding a 21-0 lead and then reappeared for one final drive after backup Collin Schlee had helped the Bruins tack on 14 more points.

What was Kelly thinking in wanting more from Moore?

“That we needed to get Dante more reps,” Kelly said after the No. 24 Bruins’ 59-7 pummeling of the Eagles was complete.

In other words, you can’t bloom at the Rose Bowl without going through proper bud break. Kelly wanted Moore to get as much seasoning as possible heading into a Pac-12 showdown next weekend against No. 12 Utah, the two-time defending conference champion.

Moore was close to flawless in his four drives, completing eight of 12 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns.

Here are five takeaways from UCLA’s rout of the Eagles: