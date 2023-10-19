Does Chip Kelly make a change at quarterback? Five things to watch against Stanford

Chip Kelly is known for sticking with young players through mistakes.

When Kelly coached at Oregon, true freshman running back De’Anthony Thomas fumbled on back-to-back plays for the Ducks in 2011. They were pivotal mistakes in a loss to Louisiana State, but Kelly did not bench his emerging star from Crenshaw High.

“As I learned from Paul Westhead a long time ago,” Kelly said at the time, referencing the former Lakers and Loyola Marymount basketball coach, “you may stop the bleeding, but you may kill the patient and that’s not going to happen here.”

Then again, Kelly sounded every bit as exasperated as fans this week when he discussed UCLA true freshman quarterback Dante Moore’s third consecutive game with a pick-six.

“You can’t do that, you can’t give up points,” Kelly said. “The defense doesn’t even have a shot to get on the field in those situations.”

So what does Kelly do Saturday night against Stanford in Palo Alto? Does he go with the struggling freshman in hopes that he can build confidence against one of the nation’s worst defenses? Or does he pivot to redshirt junior Ethan Garbers to try and steady a shaky offense? Transfer Collin Schlee does not appear to be an option after suffering what’s believed to be a sternum injury last weekend against Oregon State.

Here are five things to watch when the No. 25 Bruins (4-2 overall, 1-2 Pac-12) face the Cardinal (2-4, 1-3) in a 7:30 p.m. PDT game televised by ESPN: