UCLA takeaways: Bruins’ defense shows its one for the ages

In the spirit of a throwback homecoming celebration, it’s time to turn back the clock. One must go back years, decades, sometimes a generation to see where UCLA’s defense ranks compared to some of the best in school history.

After their latest lockdown effort Saturday during a 28-16 triumph over Colorado, the Bruins are giving up 4.27 yards per play. That’s their lowest figure since giving up 4.08 yards per play in 1988 — a season that ended with a victory over Arkansas in the Cotton Bowl.

UCLA is allowing 15 points per game, its best figure since giving up 12.3 in 1980 — a season that ended with a 9-2 record.

The Bruins are surrendering just 2.1 yards per carry, their top run defense since giving up that same figure in 1985 — a season that ended with a Rose Bowl victory over Iowa, the most recent in school history.

This 2023 defense is something special. It’s helping UCLA win games in a way it never could previously under coach Chip Kelly.

Here are five takeaways from the Bruins’ second consecutive victory heading into a desert showdown with Arizona next weekend: