Who will replace Chip Kelly at UCLA? Here are 13 intriguing possibilities

Consider them part of an exclusive group, The 96 Club.

Chip Kelly’s sudden departure for Ohio State has put candidates for the UCLA head coaching vacancy on the clock. Martin Jarmond, the Bruins athletic director, said Friday afternoon that he wanted to name a successor within 96 hours.

What is Jarmond seeking in the first major hire of his nearly four years on the job? Integrity. Passion. Competitiveness. A developer of young men.

And maybe just as importantly, given Kelly’s estrangement from the four letters, loyalty.

“I want to find someone,” Jarmond said, “who wants to be a Bruin.”

Here’s a list of candidates Jarmond and fellow search committee members Erin Adkins, Christina Munger-Rivera and Josh Rebholz might consider. No matter the decision, they won’t keep UCLA fans waiting long.

Seven intriguing candidates