Analysis: Five things new coach DeShaun Foster must do to win at UCLA

The handshakes, back slaps and congratulatory text messages are over.

It’s time for DeShaun Foster to get to work.

The passion the former UCLA star running back unveiled in his introduction as the Bruins coach is admirable but goes only so far. While it may put butts in seats at the Rose Bowl in 2024, it won’t keep them there unless the Bruins start winning in a big way.

Foster needs to show that he has the smarts to hire a great staff and run a top program, even if it’s as a CEO who lets his coordinators do the bulk of the scheming.

His ability to hire the right offensive coordinator — his No. 1 priority — will be the first significant sign as to how this era will go.

Here are five things Foster must do to be a success: