UCLA uses potent defense and explosive run game to beat Iowa, extend its win streak

UCLA’s quest to scratch and claw its way to a bowl berth after a slow start to the season continues.

In front of a Rose Bowl crowd split 60-40 between UCLA blue and Iowa black during homecoming, the Bruins left the Hawkeyes black and blue thanks to a potent run game and strong defensive effort.

UCLA (4-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten) extended its three-game win streak against Big Ten opponents, defeating Iowa 20-17 in Pasadena.

With 4:59 left in the game, 27-yard field goal from Mateen Bhaghani gave the Bruins a lead they did not surrender.

UCLA coach DeShaun Foster, right, and running back T.J. Harden celebrate after the team’s win over Iowa Friday at the Rose Bowl. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

The Bruins’ defense sealed the victory with a crucial third-down stop, forcing Iowa quarterback Jackson Stratton to toss an incomplete pass under pressure with 4:04 remaining. Iowa (6-4, 4-3) punted and UCLA’s offense picked up two first downs before running out the clock.

Once again plagued by penalties, UCLA allowed Iowa to stay in the game.

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens hit a 57-yard field goal late in the third quarter, but UCLA’s Bryan Addison was called for a penalty for stepping on a Hawkeyes player while trying to block the kick. The play would have left the Bruins with a four-point lead, but Iowa accepted the penalty and continued its march to the end zone.

Iowa starter Brendan Sullivan took repeated hits from UCLA’s defense and was replaced in the lineup during the Hawkeyes drive that extended into the fourth quarter. Stratton, the fifth-string quarter who was on the scout team last week but got a big promotion due to extensive Iowa injuries, hit passes to convert twice on third down and Kamari Moulton ran for a one-yard touchdown that tied the game with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter.

Already one of the most penalized teams in the nation, UCLA exceeded its season averages for both penalty count (eight) and penalty yardage (70.1 yards per game), finishing with nine penalties for a loss of 84 yards.

UCLA’s defense and ground game, however, helped mask a series of errors throughout the game.

At halftime, UCLA held a seven-point lead despite three turnovers and numerous penalties.

Ethan Garbers tossed two interceptions to start the game — one on a third down while scrambling under pressure from the Hawkeye pass rush and the other with defenders were in his face near the goal line.

Later, he fumbled in the red zone.

UCLA running back Keegan Jones runs past Iowa defensive back Jermari Harris at the Rose Bowl Friday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Trailing 10-0, UCLA turned things around in the second quarter, outscoring Iowa 17-0.

Bhaghani launched a 57-yard field goal — the second-longest in school history — to get the Bruins on the board. Garbers then added two touchdown passes — a two-yard pass to Titus Mokiao-Atimalala to tie the game followed by a 29-yard strike to Logan Loya to take the lead.

Garbers finished the game 21 of 34 passing for 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Iowa entered the game with the Big Ten’s top rushing offense, while UCLA ranked last in the conference. But the roles reversed Friday night, as UCLA thrived by feeding its running back trio of T.J. Harden, Jalen Berger and Keegan Jones.

UCLA receiver Kwazi Gilmer breaks a tackle by Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee at the Rose Bowl Friday. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

While all eyes were on Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, the nation’s second-leading rusher and a midseason All-American, UCLA’s answer came from its backfield.

The trio stole the show, with Harden rushing for 125 yards, Jones contributing 38 and Berger adding 30 yards.

Overall, UCLA ran the ball more effectively than Iowa, finishing with 213 rushing yards.

The Bruins’ defense, ranked No. 11 in the nation, shut down Johnson. UCLA limited him to just 49 yards on 18 attempts — well below his 142.1 yards per game average.

Johnson did find the end zone with a two-yard rushing touchdown, giving him the Iowa single-season touchdown record.