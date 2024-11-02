UCLA vs. Nebraska: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Where have these guys been? Four takeaways from UCLA’s breakthrough against Rutgers

Ethan Garbers #4 of the UCLA Bruins throws a pass during the first half of their game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on Oct. 19.

Just a few days ago, it didn’t take much imagination to picture UCLA finishing 2-10 or 1-11.

Now one doesn’t need Penn & Teller to conjure visions of a bowl game.

A massive recalibration seemed in order after the Bruins posted their first Big Ten victory Saturday and their remaining opponents appeared increasingly vulnerable.

Nebraska gave up 56 points during a loss to Indiana and must face Ohio State on the road next weekend before UCLA goes to Lincoln on Nov. 2.