UCLA vs. Nebraska: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Where have these guys been? Four takeaways from UCLA’s breakthrough against Rutgers
Just a few days ago, it didn’t take much imagination to picture UCLA finishing 2-10 or 1-11.
Now one doesn’t need Penn & Teller to conjure visions of a bowl game.
A massive recalibration seemed in order after the Bruins posted their first Big Ten victory Saturday and their remaining opponents appeared increasingly vulnerable.
Nebraska gave up 56 points during a loss to Indiana and must face Ohio State on the road next weekend before UCLA goes to Lincoln on Nov. 2.
UCLA vs. Nebraska: How to watch the game, plus betting odds
UCLA (2-5) will try to piece together its first winning streak of the season Saturday when it faces Nebraska (5-2) at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., at 12:30 p.m. PDT. The game will air on the Big Ten Network and will be available on 570 AM in the Los Angeles area.
Here are the betting odds for Saturday’s game between the Bruins and Scarlet Knights: