The U.S. Open holes that can make or break a round of golf
Share
The 2023 U.S. Open is taking place at the Los Angeles Country Club, the greatest course people have never seen. The club will play host to its first major championship this upcoming week — the first time the U.S. Open has come to this city in 75 years — and it will be an eye-opener for the golf world. Untold droves of Angelenos have no idea where LACC is located, let alone the phenomenal look of the place. Los Angeles Times reporter Sam Farmer breaks down the course’s most important holes.