L.A. Country Club: Hole-by-hole breakdown of U.S. Open course

After running the gantlet of Nos. 5, 6 and 7, this is a hole where players are going to want to attack. The key is getting that tee shot in the fairway. You’ve got a fairway that tilts left to right, and again that barranca is running down the right side with bunkers to the left.

The old sycamores can block your view a bit. Those with good shots down the fairway will have a chance to go at this green in two. But players frequently will have a hanging lie with the ball below them, trying to hit a right-to-left approach.

Advertisement

The layup here is tricky. You’ve got to commit to your yardage and angle because it’s really easy to blow it through the fairway on your layup and wind up in the Bermuda grass trying to come in.

If you miss this green left, you have to be lucky with your lie for a chance to get up and down. It’s one of the smaller greens on the course and can play fast and firm. If you’re coming in with a three wood or hybrid and trying to land it on the green and hold it, that’s going to be a big challenge.

This is an opportunity for players to get one back.