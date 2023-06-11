L.A. Country Club: Hole-by-hole breakdown of U.S. Open course

This could be one of the more talked-about tee shots on the course, depending on how far the USGA plays it every day. It’s the longest carry on the course to get up to the flat.
Similar to No. 5, when you step up on this tee it looks like one of the wider fairways, but the effective landing area is very narrow. Maybe 20 yards down the left side. Because anything that lands in the right-middle of the fairway is going to kick and roll down, leaving a player a blind shot into the green or maybe a shot from the rough.
If you’re on the left side, you’re hitting your approach into a green that looks pretty level but actually has a severe left-to-right slope.
For players on the right side, there’s a blind approach in, aiming at trees and trying to guess where the hole location is.
There’s no easy place to leave your second shot if you don’t make it onto the green.
This hole backs up into what used to be the Playboy Mansion, an estate originally built by an LACC member.