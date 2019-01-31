USC's road woes continue in 75-62 loss to Washington

Washington (17-4, 8-0) continued its best start to conference play since the 1952-53 season despite sloppy stretches in the second half where the Huskies had multiple wasted possessions when they could have put the Trojans away far sooner. Most egregious was three straight turnovers while leading by 11 that saw the Trojans pull within 62-55 with 5:05 left.