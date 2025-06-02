USC blown out by Oregon State, setting up regional final rematch between the teams
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Trent Caraway had a double, a home run, and four RBIs, Gavin Turley also hit a homer and Oregon State beat USC 14-1 at the Corvallis Regional on Sunday night.
Oregon State (44-13-1) can win its second consecutive regional title with another win over the Trojans on Monday at 3 p.m. PDT.
The Beavers — who lost 6-4 to Saint Mary’s Friday, then won games Saturday against Texas Christian and earlier Sunday against Saint Mary’s, avenging their opening-round loss by beating the Gaels 20-3 — have won three consecutive elimination games.
Oregon State starter Wyatt Queen gave up back-to-back singles to lead off the fifth, walked Ethan Hedges to load the bases and struck out Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek before Kellan Oakes came on and struck out Adrian Lopez looking and then got Abbrie Covarrubias swinging to end the threat. Oakes (3-0) had four strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings before before Zach Kmatz struck out seven across three scoreless innings for his first save of the season.
Wilson Weber and Caraway led off the second with back-to-back singles before a sacrifice bunt by AJ Singer moved both runners into scoring position. Weber scored on a bunt single by Canon Reeder, who was thrown out at second on a bunt by Dallas Macias, who reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Caraway. Tyce Peteron — who finished with four hits — had an RBI single up the middle Macias scored on a sacrifice bunt by Easton Talt to make it 4-0.
Maximo Martinez had an RBI single in the second for USC (37-22).
Brayden Dowd led off the first with a single but was thrown out at home when Hedges followed with a double. Dowd appeared to be shaken up after a collision at the plate and left the game in the second inning.
