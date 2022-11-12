USC vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

USC strength coach Bennie Wylie teaching players toughness through life lessons

USC strength and conditioning coach Bennie Wylie runs on to the football field. (Courtesy of USC Athletics)

Everything Bennie Wylie would ever learn about toughness, every lesson he would one day try to pass down as USC strength and conditioning coach, started first with his mother.

Velvia Wylie was always grinding, working as many as three jobs in their small town of Mexia, Texas, just to make ends meet. Whatever it took to care for her three kids, whatever it took to protect them, she did without hesitation. She never complained either. Barely even raised her voice. “I never heard her use a cuss word my whole life,” Wylie says.

Everything would be OK, she always assured her youngest son, even when it wasn’t clear it would be. “She was an angel who walked the earth,” Wylie says now.

Read more >>>