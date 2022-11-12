USC vs. Colorado: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

USC strength coach Bennie Wylie teaching players toughness through life lessons
Everything Bennie Wylie would ever learn about toughness, every lesson he would one day try to pass down as USC strength and conditioning coach, started first with his mother.
Velvia Wylie was always grinding, working as many as three jobs in their small town of Mexia, Texas, just to make ends meet. Whatever it took to care for her three kids, whatever it took to protect them, she did without hesitation. She never complained either. Barely even raised her voice. “I never heard her use a cuss word my whole life,” Wylie says.
Everything would be OK, she always assured her youngest son, even when it wasn’t clear it would be. “She was an angel who walked the earth,” Wylie says now.
USC vs. Colorado: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
It’s no surprise that oddsmakers have the USC Trojans (8-1, 6-1 in the Pac-12) as huge 34-point favorites when they host the Colorado Buffaloes (1-8, 1-5) at 6:30 p.m. PST Friday in the Coliseum.
USC is No. 8 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings and hopes to have a path to the “Final Four” if they can beat No. 12 UCLA, No. 20 Notre Dame and then potentially No. 6 Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday, Dec. 2, in Las Vegas.
But first the Trojans must take care of business (and “style points” wouldn’t hurt) against Colorado as they’ll rely on quarterback Caleb Williams (2,742 passing yards, 28 TDs, just 1 INT). Williams is the fourth betting choice in DraftKings’ Heisman Trophy odds at 9-1.